Science giants!

TIPP CITY — On Thursday, Feb. 14, the sixth annual Miami County Science Day was held at Tippecanoe High School for students in grades 5-12. This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program.

More than 100 students from Tipp City, Piqua, Miami East, Bethel, Newton, Troy and Milton-Union completed and exhibited projects in zoology, chemistry, botany, space and earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health and behavioral and social science.

The 67 students receiving “Superior” ratings were:

Tipp City – Leena Vyas, Anagrace Bennett, Mire Patel, Amelia Campbell, Riya Patel, Sadhil Mehta, Audrey Kinninger, Mason Kinninger, Nora Richards, Parker Kaibas, Collin Snider, Leilani Green, Junya Sakumoto, Jeffrey Martin, Kamryn Clint, Caroline Kaibas, Lindsey Osenko, Tessa Riehle, Carson Jackson, Elias Steinecker, Marissa Hollon, Brynna Sears, Connor Czapor, and Hayden Sherwood

Bethel – Julie Sebastian, Adam Cartwright, Lisa Sebastian, Alejandro Alvarez, Gabryelle Lammers, Allison Cartwright, Jewell Tyler, Jackie Harris, Jasmine Harris, John Sebastian, Kade Schweikhardt and Tiffany Moore

Miami East – Neil Pohl, Katie Weddle and Paetyn Greve

Milton-Union – Mikayla Lair, Micah Tracy, Megan Grove, Lauren Johnson, Bryson Bailey, Liam Hartley, Alyssa Smith and Diana Johnson

Newton – Matthew Koon

Troy – Camille Scribner, Sarah Kinder, Caroline Turnbull, Sadie Schaeffer, Aaron Johnson, Hailey Merrell, Zach Prouty, Taryn Smith, Grant Klopfenstein, Katelyn Reese, Jasmine Romick, Nathan Kaiser, Ashley Andrews, Jessica Blount, Haylee Bridge, Avalynn Chaney, Alexis Carroll, Leann Quinlan and Cady Rhea.

These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day held at Edison State Community College on March 9. Students receiving a superior at District may go on to the State contest held at The Ohio State University in May.

Fifty area teachers, professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects. Event sponsors donated awards and gift certificates in an amount totaling $3700, plus additional event sponsorships. Sponsors included Emerson, Tipp City Rotary Club, Troy Rotary Club, Pharmaceuticals Researchers, Cargill, Premier Health – UVMC, Troy Fish and Game Club, Dayton Society of Natural History, and additional sponsors Abbott Nutrition, CMD Technologies, Tipp Monroe Optimists Club, Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge No. 174, English Veterinary Services, John Skolnicki, CPA, James McGarry, Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, John A. Smith Memorial Fund, Royal Crest Insurance, Hickory River Smokehouse, Dave Werts, Georgia Bayman, the Chaney family, the Wahl family, Asha Vyas, Robert Archer, and the Schinaman/Allen family.

Neil Pohl, Miami East HS was awarded the Grand Prize of $200 sponsored by Emerson. Riya Patel of Tipp City received $75 for second place, Micah Tracy, Milton-Union received $75 for third place, both sponsored by Dave Werts and Georgia Bayman.

Winners

• Haylee Bridge, Troy High School, Royal Crest Insurance Award in Animal Science, $50

• Megan Grove, Milton-Union, Kramer Award in Animal Science, $50

• Mikayla Lair, Milton-Union, Emerson Award in Behavioral and Social Sciences, $100

• Caroline Turnbull, Troy High School, Schilling Award in Biomedical and Health Sciences, $50

• Neil Pohl, Miami East, Premier Health Award in Biomedical and Health Sciences, $100

• Neil Pohl, Miami East, Schilling Award in Biochemistry or Chemistry, $50

• Kelsey Shepard and Lauren Hicks, Piqua High School, Shepherd Award in Biomedical Engineering, $50

• Kamryn Clint/Caroline Kaibas, Tipp City, Avogadro Award in Chemistry, $50

• Lisa Sebastian, Bethel, Emerson Award in Computer Science or Robotics, $100

• Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School, Schilling Award in Earth and Environmental Science, $50

• Cady Rhea, Troy High School, and Ethan Moore, Bethel, James McGarry Award in Earth and Environmental Science, $50 each

• Aaron Johnson, Troy High School, Miami County Soil and Water Conservation Award for Environmental Science, $50

• Taylor Tong, Troy High School, EMERSON Award in Energy, $100

• Katelyn Reese and Katie Weddle, Miami East, Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge No. 174 Award for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, $100 and $50 respectively

• Grant Klopfenstein, Troy High School, Edison Award in Engineering Mechanics, $50

• Connor DeMange, Tipp City, Smith/Trubee Award in Environmental Engineering, $50

• Adam Cartwright, Bethel, John A. Smith Memorial Award in Material Science, $50

• Collin Snider and Parker Kaibas, Tipp City, Schilling Award in Material Science, $50

• Grant Klopfenstein, Troy High School, and Sadhil Mehta, Tipp City, Chaney Family Award for Engineering Design, $100 each and trophy

• Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School, Matthew Koon, Newton and Conner Smith, Troy High School, Troy Fish and Game Awards for Environmental Sciences, $100, $75

• Zicheng Guo, Tipp City, John Bowling Award in Mathematics, $50

• Annagrace Bennett, Tippecanoe High School, Eifert/Thompson Award in Microbiology, $50

• Carson Jackson and Elias Steinecker, Tipp City, Shepherd Award in Physics and Astronomy, $50

• John Sebastian and Kade Schweikhardt, Bethel, Shepherd Award in Plant Sciences, $50

• Jasmine Romick, Troy High School, Cargill Award for Plant Science, first place, $100; Linsey Osenko and Tessa Riehle, Tipp City, second place, $50

• Elias Stienecker and Carson Jackson, Tipp City, Abbott Nutrition: One Team, One Voice, One Goal, medallions and two $50 gift cards

• Sadhil Mehta, Tipp City, Abbott Nutrition: I am Accountable, medallions and $50 gift card

• Leann Quinlan, Troy High School, Abbott Nutrition: I am a Leader, medallions and $50 gift card

• Haylee Bridge, Troy High School, Abbott Nutrition: I Drive Continuous Improvement, medallions and $50 gift card

• Julie Sebastian, Bethel, Abbott Nutrition: I will make Timely, Fact-based Decisions, medallions and $50 gift card

• Caroline Turnbull, Troy High School, Abbott Nutrition: My Work Matters, trophy and $50 gift card

• Neil Pohl, Miami East; Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School; Julie Sebastian, Bethel; Amelia Campbell, Tipp City, award for Best Presentation of Data from John Skolnicki, CPA, $50 each

• Anagrace Bennett, Tippecanoe High School, Tipp-Monroe Optimists Award for Best Abstract, $50

• Mikayla Lair, Milton-Union, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery family membership, $115 value

The students, the Upper Miami Valley Science Days Committee, and the Tipp City Schools Science Department wishes to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2019 Miami County Science Day a successful event. Anyone with questions about the Science Day program should contact Dr. Martin English, 1470 W. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371, 667-3217, or email: info@ohioumvsd.com / website: www.ohioumvsd.com .

Provided photo Riya Patel of Tipp City received $75 for second place at the county-wide Science Day held Feb. 14. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_Riya-Patel-Tipp-MS-Gr-7.jpg Provided photo Riya Patel of Tipp City received $75 for second place at the county-wide Science Day held Feb. 14. Provided photo Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School, took home the Schilling Award in Earth and Environmental Science at Science Day. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_Leena-Vyas-Tipp-HS-Gr-12.jpg Provided photo Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School, took home the Schilling Award in Earth and Environmental Science at Science Day. Provided photo Leilani Green a fifth grader at Tipp City’s L.T. Ball Intermediate School, participated in Science Day at Tippecanoe High School and earned a superior rating. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_Leilani-Green-L.T.-Ball-Tipp-GR-5.jpg Provided photo Leilani Green a fifth grader at Tipp City’s L.T. Ball Intermediate School, participated in Science Day at Tippecanoe High School and earned a superior rating. Provided photo Bethel sophomore Lisa Sebastian earned the Emerson Award in Computer Science or Robotics. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_Lisa-Sebastian-Bethel-Gr-10.jpg Provided photo Bethel sophomore Lisa Sebastian earned the Emerson Award in Computer Science or Robotics. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest L.T. Ball Intermediate fifth graders Elias Steinecker and Carson Jackson await judging of their study on linear magnetic propulsion machines during the sixth annual Miami County Science Day on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Tippecanoe High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_ScienceFairB.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest L.T. Ball Intermediate fifth graders Elias Steinecker and Carson Jackson await judging of their study on linear magnetic propulsion machines during the sixth annual Miami County Science Day on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Tippecanoe High School. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest L.T. Ball Intermediate fifth graders Tessa Riehle and Lindsey Osenko show off their study of rotting pumpkins during the sixth annual Miami County Science Day on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Tippecanoe High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_ScienceFairA.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest L.T. Ball Intermediate fifth graders Tessa Riehle and Lindsey Osenko show off their study of rotting pumpkins during the sixth annual Miami County Science Day on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Tippecanoe High School.