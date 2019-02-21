Students pull together for FFA Week

MIAMI COUNTY — Students at Miami East High School are embracing the joys of agriculture for five full days during FFA Week, an annual event recognized nationwide Monday through Friday.

Special themes and activities planned throughout the week included a school-wide FFA emblem hunt on Monday, a milk chug contest on Tuesday, a basketball knockout challenge on Thursday, and a tug o’ war and dodgeball tournament on Friday. Each day of FFA Week also featured a special spirit day theme, encouraging students to wear special colors or apparel.

Founded in 1928, FFA began with 33 students from 18 states who gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, to form the organization. Previously the organization was titled Future Farmers of America, and its name was changed in 1988 to the National FFA Organization.

Miami East’s FFA chapter has been active for approximately 60 years.

“If students are enrolled in agricultural education courses, they’re automatically an FFA member and can participate in competitions and leadership activities,” stated FFA instructor Marie Carity.

Miami East FFA Chapter President Kylie Blair stated that FFA Week is valuable each year, because, “It gets the community involved more, along with the school. It’s important to broadcast that we’re not just a farming organization, but that we also volunteer and do a lot of work within our community. We have a fundraiser going right now, actually — our chapter is selling strawberries for the Dayton Children’s Hospital.”

Throughout the 2018-19 school year, Miami East’s FFA students have participated in contests for corn, soils, livestock, food science, and parliamentary procedure. The group also attended the 91st annual FFA National Convention & Expo on Oct. 24-27 in Indianapolis.

“We work so hard throughout the year, this is always a great week to stop and celebrate,” Blair said. “It’s nice to include not just the FFA people, but the whole school, so that they can appreciate it, too. I think the most rewarding thing is seeing other kids who aren’t FFA come out to be part of things along with their friends in FFA.”

Miami East’s next FFA meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. in the lecture hall. New officers are scheduled to be elected during the meeting.

FFA is an intracurricular student organization funded through sponsorships and individual donations at the local, state, and national levels.

For more information, visit www.ffa.org.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Miami East students Cole Merger, Garrett Kowalak, Sam Zapadka, and Brayden Ingle apply brute strength during a round of tug o’ war at Miami East High School during FFA Week. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_FFAWeek1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Miami East students Cole Merger, Garrett Kowalak, Sam Zapadka, and Brayden Ingle apply brute strength during a round of tug o’ war at Miami East High School during FFA Week. Provided photo Miami East student Jonah Wolf experiences dairy overload during the milk-chugging contest on Tuesday at Miami East High School, as part of FFA Week. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_FFAWeek2.jpg Provided photo Miami East student Jonah Wolf experiences dairy overload during the milk-chugging contest on Tuesday at Miami East High School, as part of FFA Week.

Miami East celebrates with 5 days of events