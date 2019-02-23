Quizzing and cuisine

TROY — The St. Patrick Parish Center hosted an enchanting evening of food, facts, and fun on Friday, as Troy Main Street hosted its second annual Taste of Troy Trivia Night.

Tickets, which were available in advance, allotted each participant access to various food and beverage items provided by Miami County businesses, as well as the chance to compete for prizes in the trivia contest.

“People who came last year all said they had such a great time,” said Executive Director Nicole Loy. “The businesses were really invested in it, and offer so many great things. It’s a really great opportunity for people to experience downtown Troy without having to stop from store to store.”

The event, which had a maximum of 250 slots, sold out three weeks in advance, and represented participants from six different counties.

Participants were divided into teams of eight per table. Five categorized trivia rounds took place, consisting of 10 questions per round.

“I came up with all the trivia questions,” Loy said. “I went through the Internet and fact-checked everything. The categories come from things that have the most amount of fun trivial information. All the categories are different from last year so nobody has a leg up. I think if we continue this event in future years, we’ll continue to have different categories to keep people on their toes.”

Categories included toys and games, the human body, geography, famous firsts, and animals.

Each round winner received special prizes donated by local businesses. The team scoring the most points overall at game’s end received a grand prize.

Serving as emcee was Miami County resident DeWayne Williams, co-owner of ALN Senior Care and Home Services and owner of Top Tier DJ Services.

“It’s a great way for the businesses to showcase their different types of food.” Williams said. “We’ve got so many great local cuisine options in Troy, and this brings everybody together to answer some trivia and be part of the fun atmosphere.”

Food, beverages, and prizes were provided by, alphabetically, 3 Weird Sisters Studio, Bakehouse Breand and Cookie Co., Be You Boutique, The Caroline, Expressions of the Home, Fairfield Inn, GNB Troy Banking Center, Lunch at 4 W. Main, Michelle’s Macarons, Meoller Brew Barn, Old Mason Winery, The Olive Oasis, The Olivine Design Studio, Pachamama Market, Poppin’ Off Popcorn, PureLawn, Revival Haus, Samozrejme, and Towne Valley Gifts, and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Taste of Troy Trivia Night was sponsored by Alvetro Orthodontics, F&P America Mfg., GNB Troy Banking Center, Kettering Health Network, KSM Metal Fabrication, Miami County Visitors Bureau, Premier Health, Unity National Bank, and Upper Valley Hearing & Balance.

The next scheduled Troy Main Street event is the Downtown Troy Cruise-In on Friday, April 26.

For more information, visit wwwtroymainstreet.org and www.homegrowngreat.com.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Emcee Dewayne Williams welcomes participants to the second annual Taste of Troy Trivia Night on Friday at St. Patrick Parish Center. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_TriviaNight1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Emcee Dewayne Williams welcomes participants to the second annual Taste of Troy Trivia Night on Friday at St. Patrick Parish Center.

Troy Main Street hosts ‘Taste of Troy Trivia Night’