Food and jazz for the soul

TROY — Black History Month was celebrated in style at Lincoln Community Center on Saturday during the center’s annual “Soul Food and Jazz” event, which offered live music and a buffet dinner at no charge to the community.

The event began at LCC in 2014 to coincide with Black History Month, and according to Executive Director Shane Carter, the event is so successful each year due to the variety of people from the community it attracts.

“A lot of times during Black History Month, we try to do things to talk about our history, but this event is just something that allows everybody in the community to get together in fellowship,” Carter said. “There’s music, good food, and probably some friends people haven’t seen in a while. It’s very special because it allows people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate Black History Month.”

The smorgasbord of complimentary cuisine available to attendees was a combination of catered items and potluck efforts.

“We told people if they had a favorite family dish, bring it out and share it with the community,” Carter confirmed.

The evening’s live music was provided by Brooklyn native and Middletown resident Edde Osborne, who offered jazz performances on the saxophone and flute. This marks the fourth consecutive year that LCC has featured Osborne as a performer.

“Edde Osborne is such a unique and talented musician,” Carter said. “It’s been a great partnership we’ve had with him.”

“I call my style of music ‘R&B jazz’,” Osborne said. “I like seeing people have fun. I like to play songs that anybody is going to like and everybody is going to want to dance to. I play for a lot of retirement communities that are out in areas where they don’t even see many black people. By the time I finish playing, they’re literally lined up to shake my hand. For me, the whole music trip is about peace.”

According to LCC associate Anthony Foster, “Soul Food and Jazz” is a special event for the center due to it being an event of equal pleasure for all ages.

“It brings in everybody, old to young,” Foster said. “I grew up here at the center, but it’s definitely changed over the years. If you go back even eight years, the place was closed and locked up on Saturday nights. There was none of this. What Shane has brought to this center has taken things to a whole other level.”

For more information, visit www.lcctroy.com, or find Lincoln Community Center and Edde Osborne on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Musician Edde Osborne serenades the crowd on the saxophone during “Soul Food and Jazz” on Saturday at Lincoln Community Center. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_SoulFood1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Musician Edde Osborne serenades the crowd on the saxophone during “Soul Food and Jazz” on Saturday at Lincoln Community Center.

Lincoln Center celebrates Black History Month