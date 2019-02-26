Living Simply Soap damaged in fire

TIPP CITY — The cause of an early morning fire that damaged a downtown Tipp City business is under investigation.

Multiple fire departments, including Tipp City, Troy, West Milton, Bethel Twp., Casstown, and Vandalia, responded to a structure fire at 112 E. Main St. Tuesday morning.

A passerby called in a report of smoke coming from the building, which is home to Living Simply Soap, around 5:25 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the upper floor. Firefighters entered the building by breaking the front glass door.

The fire started on the first floor before reaching the upper floors, according to Tipp City firefighter Ron Haley.

“It undetermined as to what the cause is right now. We’re investigating,” he added.

He added that fire damage appears to be somewhat extensive, but the investigation is ongoing. A damage estimate was not available.

Living Simply Soap sustained most of the damage, fire officials said. Neighboring businesses were affected by smoke, but did not sustain fire damage.

A statement on Living Simply Soap’s Facebook page thanked the community for reaching out after the fire. “We are still trying to determine what our damage is,” the post read. “We are makers, we are builders, we will be back!”

Scratch Bakery posted to its Facebook page to announce that the business will be donating all of its tips to Living Simply Soap and and matching 100 percent of that donation for the next month.

Fellow downtown business That Place on Main encouraged its customers to help Living Simply Soap by buying online gift cards.