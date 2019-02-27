Newton hires Level MB for project

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Schools board of education has officially hired design-build firm Level MB construction and MT Studios, of Troy, for its proposed athletic/community center project. The decision was made by the board during a special meeting on Monday morning.

“We’re very excited,” confirmed Level MB Director of Construction Matt Gray. “Our approach is one that will utilize a lot of local sub-contractors. On the western side of Miami County and into Darke County, there’s a lot of great sub-contractors that have family members, whether students or employees, who are part of the Newton school district. We see it as a great win not only for us at Level MB, but also for the community itself.”

“Because they’re locally owned, they were enthusiastic about contributing to the community,” said Superintendent Pat McBride.”The firm is looking to hire those that have some sort of trade to help out. What was the deciding factor, though, was their design work. The designs they presented were very good, and the outside of the building was really something that was appreciated by the board.”

Updates to the building design, along with permit applications and final budget submissions, are expected to be delivered by Level MB around mid-March. Groundbreaking on the facility is scheduled for May, with construction on the building commencing in June. The district and Level MB hope to have the new facility completed by February 2020.

“This project has a heavy design-build component,” Gray said. “That’s what we really thrive on, along with a delivery method that’s a hand-holding process from start to finish. I know a number of people in the community over there — they’ve got a great community with a lot of active members in the school district. They’re the ones who have made this project a possibility, and also who, in the end, will make it a success. We’re happy to be part of the team.”

The proposed 17,000-square-foot multi-purpose building will serve the district for community/social events, fitness and exercise facilities open to the community, weight rooms and practice facilities for athletic teams, a year-round batting cage and pitching lane for baseball and softball, and a full-size, college-length basketball court, which may double as a venue for public events, such as concerts.

The overall budget for the project is $1.7-1.8 million.

Construction will be financed through the use of a lend lease agreement, which will allow the district to make a down payment of approximately $200,000-300,000, and pay the rest of the cost in annual installments. These funds will come from general operating funds and permanent improvement funds. The district will not ask for any additional funds from the public for this project.

Provided photo The proposed design for a new multi-purpose athletic/community center by Level MB and MT Studios for the Newton Local School district. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_NewtonProject.jpg Provided photo The proposed design for a new multi-purpose athletic/community center by Level MB and MT Studios for the Newton Local School district.