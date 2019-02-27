Newton travels ‘under the sea’

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Drama Club is inviting audiences to take a musical journey under the sea in their spring 2019 production, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.”

The show is set to open Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

According to co-director Tiffany Wall, “The Little Mermaid” will offer participating students, grades K-12, an opportunity to perform in a large, colorful production after a quieter spring show in 2018.

“Last year, we’d lost a lot of seniors, and so a lot of our cast suddenly became smaller and less experienced,” Wall said. “Last year we did ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ which didn’t have any songs, and that gave everyone a chance to act and get experience on stage. This year, I thought we should go with something big and popular.”

Wall also indicated the Drama Club is taking on the “junior version” of the show in order to pull in younger participants from the elementary school level.

“We have phenomenonal costumes this year,” said co-director Trina Short. “This year, we have a choreographer, Andi Wise, who designed all our dances, and the kids have been practicing very hard on the singing.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Kelly Armentrout as Sailor/Seahorse/Chef, Henry Ballard as Sebastian, Suzie Ballard as Adella, Haley Caldwell as Ship Port, Nolyn Denlinger as Pilot/Chef Louis, Nicolas Lesley as King Triton, Courtney Lucente as Aquata, Kristen Lucente as Andrina, Bre McClish as Ship Starboard, Regina Mikalauskas as Ariel, Taylor Polson as Arista, Ella Rapp as Flotsam, Morgan Robbins as Allana, Marissa Schleinitz as Sailor/Gull/Chef, Mallory Shade as Sailor/Gull/Carlotta, Chloe Shellenberger as Flounder, Clinton Shellenberger as Grimsby, Tristan Stanhope as Jetsam, Jaden Stine as Scuttle, Faith Thompson as Ursula, Reese Thiesing as Atina, and Ryan Woods as Prince Eric.

The elementary ensemble includes Meghan Addison, Isabel Ballard, Eleanor Bradshow, Anora Claudy, Bronx Claudy, Mayson Cosby, Madilynn Karns, Stephanie Knepper, Louella Liette, Brenna Locker, Austin Long, Caitlyn Pleiman, Atley Rapp, Ava Rapp, Rebekah Shough, Shayleigh Shoup, Addison Speer, Grace Stanhope, Dahlila Stone, McKenna Taylor, Payton Tegtmeyer, Hazel Tomasello, Anna Wall, and Jeremy Whalen.

Tickets are $5 each, and are available at the door before each performance.

The duration of the program is approximately 65 minutes. The cast and crew request that all attendants arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the show.

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI.)

For more information, visit www.newton.k12.oh.us.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Ariel, played by Regina Mikalauskas, shows Flounder, played by Chloe Shellenberger, her prized dinglehopper in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_LittleMermaid2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Ariel, played by Regina Mikalauskas, shows Flounder, played by Chloe Shellenberger, her prized dinglehopper in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Prince Eric, played by Ryan Woods, tells Grimsby, played by Clinton Shellenberger, of the mysterious woman who saved him in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_LittleMermaid3.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Prince Eric, played by Ryan Woods, tells Grimsby, played by Clinton Shellenberger, of the mysterious woman who saved him in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Ursula, played by Faith Thompson, conspires to rule the sea in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_LittleMermaid4.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Ursula, played by Faith Thompson, conspires to rule the sea in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Sebastian, played by Henry Ballard, leads a coterie of critters in a chorus of “Under the Sea” in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_LittleMermaid1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Sebastian, played by Henry Ballard, leads a coterie of critters in a chorus of “Under the Sea” in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” a new production by the Newton Drama Club.

‘The Little Mermaid’ set to open Friday