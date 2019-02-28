Miami East does ‘Gatsby’

CASSTOWN — Miami East is inviting audiences on a journey through New York City in the roaring ’20s in the school’s spring production, “The Great Gatsby.”

The show will be presented in the Suzy Wallace Memorial Auditeria at Miami East Elementary & Junior High School, with performances on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Based upon the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, “The Great Gatsby” chronicles the tale of a young Wall Street writer who becomes entangled in the life of his mysterious neighbor, Jay Gatsby, who quietly pines for a long lost love.

According to musical co-director Krissy Hartman, the show was chosen after the positive reception by Miami East students to the content of last year’s production.

“Last year, we did ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ and the kids loved the ’20s clothes and music,” Hartman said. “I looked for something that was also set in the ’20s, and thought I’d test the waters and see how many students were interested in a play.

Hartman, who has directed shows at Miami East for five years, admitted this was a departure for the district, who generally does musicals rather than traditional plays.

“They’ve not done a regular play at Miami East in at least ten years,” Hartman said. “We added in some music and dancing to kind of keep the feel of a musical, but the kids are doing a lot of really intense acting. Anyone who is familiar with the novel knows we’re covering some pretty intense topics. The addition of the music and dancing makes it a little more fun.”

Hartman also indicated enthusiasm about the show coinciding with the school’s regular curriculum, given that the novel is a part of the eleventh grade English experience.

“I think it’ll be nice for those students to hopefully be more attached to the show,” Hartman said.

The cast includes, alphabetically, Graham Clawson as Policeman, Ty Fetters as Chester McKee, Whitley Gross as Jordan Baker, Gavin Horne as Tom Buchanan, Angelique LeMaster, Josiah Oiler as Meyer Wolfsheim, Braden Redick as Jay Gatsby, James Rowley as George Wilson, Kyah Rowley as Daisy Buchanan, Seth Teeters as Nick Carraway, Isabella Waite as Mrs. Michaelis, and Emmalee Waldron as Myrtle Wilson.

The ensemble includes Rylan Berry, Kayly Fetters, Garrett Green, Evan Massie, Sylvia Mitchell, Bridget Paton, Kara Riley, Nathan Scott, Kalli Teeters, Celia Thomas, and Daniel Tucker.

Tickets are $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission.. Kindergartners and younger may attend free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The two-act play runs approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. The cast and crew request that all attendants arrive at least 15 minutes prior to each performance.

For more information, visit www.miamieast.k12.oh.us.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Nick Carraway, portrayed by Seth Teeters, meets Jay Gatsby, played by Braden Redick, in “The Great Gatsby,” a new production at Miami East. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_GreatGatsby2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Nick Carraway, portrayed by Seth Teeters, meets Jay Gatsby, played by Braden Redick, in “The Great Gatsby,” a new production at Miami East. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Seth Teeters as Nick Carraway, Kyah Rowley as Daisy Buchanan, and Whitley Gross as Jordan Buchanan ponder upon the mysterious millionaire across the bay in “The Great Gatsby,” a new production at Miami East. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_GreatGatsby1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Seth Teeters as Nick Carraway, Kyah Rowley as Daisy Buchanan, and Whitley Gross as Jordan Buchanan ponder upon the mysterious millionaire across the bay in “The Great Gatsby,” a new production at Miami East.

