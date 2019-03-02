Getting their Irish on

TIPP CITY — An entire downtown district embraced the spirit of the Irish on Friday night, as Downtown Tipp City hosted its third annual St. Patty’s Beer Crawl.

Each of the 21 participating local businesses offered multiple samples of specialty beer from which participants could choose, as well as complimentary food samples and other unique giveaways.

“This is the first year for Scratch, Topsy Turvy, and Birch,” said Heather Dorsten, executive director of Downtown Tipp City. “There’s a cask ale at the Eagles Lodge this year, which is new to have a keg for that location. It’s a really awesome selection this year.”

Tickets were available to purchase in advance, as well as at the event’s registration outpost. Advanced ticket buyers were encouraged to don their most festive attire for the occasion. According to Dorsten, the turnout exceeded last year’s crawl.

“We actually sold out of VIP tickets earlier than we thought we would, so we had to cut off ticket sales really quickly,” she said.

Dorsten said that although all of Downtown Tipp City’s First Friday events bring positive exposure to the downtown district, the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl continues to be among the most popular.

“Part of it was that everybody loves to wear green and to do the St. Patty’s thing every March, but it’s also been a long winter, and people love to get out and break their cabin fever,” she said. “This is always a really fun night to experience Tipp City in a new way.”

Participating businesses, included Birch, Bodega Wine and Specialty Market, Browse Awhile Books, Fox and Feather, Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co., The Hair Barre, Harrison’s, Mantia’s Italia, Mauk Cabinets, Merchant 31, Midwest Memories, Royal Crest Agency, Sam and Ethel’s, Scratch Bakery, The Space Between, Sudgen’s Furniture, That Place on Main, Tipp City Barbershop, Tipp City Eagles Lodge, Tipp City Gazette, and Topsy Turvy Toys.

The St. Patty’s Beer Crawl was sponsored by Bash Foo, 571 Grill & Drafthouse, Premium Beverage Supply, and Tippecanoe Gazette.

Downtown Tipp City’s next First Friday event will be the “Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt,” scheduled for Friday, April 5, from 5-8 p.m. The event will be free to the public.

Downtown Tipp City will also be sponsoring a spring open house and shop hop event on Saturday, April 6, which will include a prize drawing for participants who complete their shop hop card.

For more information, visit www.downtowntippcity.org.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Gretchen Harsch and Tom Mogle, of Vandalia, march toward the registration station in their finest Irish garb during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_BeerCrawl1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Gretchen Harsch and Tom Mogle, of Vandalia, march toward the registration station in their finest Irish garb during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Mike Starkey, of Tipp City, is handed a beer sample by volunteer Amy Blake at Tony’s Bada Bing during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_BeerCrawl2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Mike Starkey, of Tipp City, is handed a beer sample by volunteer Amy Blake at Tony’s Bada Bing during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Amy Klope, of Tipp City, samples a beer at the Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co. during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_BeerCrawl3.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Amy Klope, of Tipp City, samples a beer at the Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co. during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City.

Downtown Tipp City hosts annual beer crawl