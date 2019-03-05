Oh, the sings you can sing

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Students perform “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think” during the Troy Junior High choir concert on Tuesday in the junior high gymnasium. The show featured a medley of ensemble and solo performances, and was made up of songs from “Seussical: The Musical” and “Disney on Stage.”

Students celebrate the “Circle of Life” during the Troy Junior High choir concert on Tuesday in the junior high gymnasium.