Oh, the sings you can sing


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Students perform “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think” during the Troy Junior High choir concert on Tuesday in the junior high gymnasium. The show featured a medley of ensemble and solo performances, and was made up of songs from “Seussical: The Musical” and “Disney on Stage.”

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Students celebrate the “Circle of Life” during the Troy Junior High choir concert on Tuesday in the junior high gymnasium.


Students perform “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think” during the Troy Junior High choir concert on Tuesday in the junior high gymnasium. The show featured a medley of ensemble and solo performances, and was made up of songs from “Seussical: The Musical” and “Disney on Stage.”

