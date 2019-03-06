Spiritual devotion

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest
Roger Deeter, of Troy, receives a cross from Reverend Lauren Allen during the imposition of ashes at Troy’s First United Church of Christ’s special Ash Wednesday service. The congregation joined many others throughout Miami County in the sharing in Holy Communion and other Lenten practices.
