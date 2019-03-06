Oda sworn in to Board of Elections

MIAMI COUNTY — On Wednesday, the Miami County Board of Elections decided on the number of new voting machines, voted to extend the search for a new director and welcomed the newest member of the board, Jim Oda.

Oda, the director of the Piqua Public Library, takes the seat previously held by Ryan King of Piqua, whose term expired last month. Oda was was sworn in by Judge Samuel Huffman.

Dave Fisher, who was again sworn in as chairman, and other members of the board extended a welcome to Oda.

“Welcome aboard, Mr. Oda. I’m looking forward to serving with you as we move along. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Fisher said.

The board voted to again post the job listing for the director’s position. There will be no deadline for applications. More information about the position is available on the Board of Elections website.

The previous director, Bev Kendall, was terminated following the discovery of missing votes from the November general election last year.

The board also discussed and accepted the numbers of new voting machines and other equipment from Clear Ballot. The agreement will be forwarded on to the Miami County Commissioners.

For a total cost of $1,095,624 million, the county will receive 94 tabletop precinct scanners and warranties, 30 accessible ballot marking systems, two central scanners, printers, 500 plastic privacy screens, and 200 standard voting booths. The total also includes the necessary tabulation and management software systems, as well as training.

The county was allotted $1,096,490 by the state for new equipment.

“We are still under what the state has allotted us,” Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway said. “There will be no cost to Miami County.”

The board also approved the number of voting machines and ballots needed for the May primary. They project 199 machines, 1,305 paper ballots and 1,325 paper provisional ballots will be needed.

Ridgeway also informed the board of a change of polling place. He said Grace Baptist Church will no longer serve as a polling place, but said that Troy Baptist Temple is a suitable replacement.

“It’s still in the general area, it’s a good size. We checked it out to make sure it has all the ADA requirements,” he said. “The farthest registered voter from the area is still within 2-2.5 miles, which is roughly the same as it was from the previous location.”

