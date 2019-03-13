‘Mamma Mia!’ – here Troy goes again

TROY — Troy High School is inviting you to “dance and have the time of your life” at their latest production, “Mamma Mia!”

Performances are set for Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in the Troy High School auditorium.

“Mamma Mia!” chronicles the tale of bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan, who invites three men to her Greek island wedding, each with the possibility of being her father. The story is told through the musical stylings of ’70s pop group, ABBA.

“We always try to choose a show that’ll bring in people in the community, and it helps if that show is something people are familiar with,” said director Erik Strope. “The show just became licensable for high schools less than a year ago, and is relatively fresh material for non-professional theaters, so we’re excited to take a stab at it.”

Strope noted that “Mamma Mia!” is unique from other recent productions due to high volume of singing from both characters and chorus members.

“It’s basically an ABBA concert with some lines in between,” Strope said. “We have 58 kids onstage with about 90 people in our production. There’s a lot of really great, upbeat music, and it’s fun for the whole family.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Josalyn Abrams as Donna Sheridan, Brandon Allen as Eddie, James Craft as Bill Austin, Jaiden Flory as Harry Bright, Connor Knapp as Father Alexandrios, Irene Hinojosa Porras as Ali, Angie Rice as Tanya, Molly Sanders as Rosie, Gabriel Shelton as Sam Carmichael, Maggie Snee as Lisa, Andy Stewart as Sky, Jenna Stockslager as Sophie Sheridan, and Dominic Wenrick as Pepper.

The chorus includes Steven Andrade, Fiona Atkinson, Loretta Ansley, Autumn Bruns, Erin Bruce, Brianna Cardinal, Ella Furlong, Koral Furrow, Kayly Gagel, Sarah Geer, Victoria Glover, Drake Gudim, Sierra Gudim, Laci Haller, Kalee Heitbrink, Brandon Hicks, Sydney Hooker, Abby Johnson, Griffin Johnson, Riley Johnson, Shae Kline, Jameson Leembruggen, Bri’Anna Lovato, Alexis Lewis, Jessica Loy, Anna McElwee, Cyrus Meeks, Leo Medel, Jordan Reed, Madison Reed, Camille Scribner, Kassidy Smarsh, Sheridan Sparks, Cailyn Starnes, Mariana Trimble, Nicole Usserman, Abigail Van Hook, Colleen Watkins, Connor Watkins, Emily Wenrick, Ambrosia Westcott, Marah Westcott, Lydia Witters, Gabe Wolf, and Naomi Wright.

The performance features a live orchestra, which includes Matt Brush David Cousino, Jennifer Hewitt, Nikki James, Tawnie Johnson, Jonathan Post, Jeannie Riffle, Jackson Shuman, John Wobbe, and Chuck Young.

The crew includes Allison Barnthouse as stage manager, Lydia Ryan as assistant stage manager, and Victoria Van Hook as crew chief, along with Ryan Beasly, Anna Harman, Erika Innes, Xander Irey, Bethany Krimm, Nolan Lutz, Skylar Mader, Angelica Manzano, Justin Meiring, Laura Murray, Skyler Reed, Macie Sadler, Lisa Senter, Jacob Smith, David Vance, and Ellie Weaver.

Tickets are available at the front office, and run $10 for reserved seating, $8 for general seating, and $5 for seniors and students.

The two-act show runs approximately two-and-a-half hours, including an intermission. The cast and crew request that all attending arrive at least 15 minutes prior to each performance.

“Mamma Mia!” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI.) All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

For tickets, call 937-332-6710, or visit www.troy.k12.oh.us for more information.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Donna Sheridan, played by Jocalyn Abrams, leads a chorus of the title song in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MammaMia1-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Donna Sheridan, played by Jocalyn Abrams, leads a chorus of the title song in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Sky and Sophie, played by Andy Stewart and Jenna Stockslager, don’t go wasting their emotion in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MammaMia3-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Sky and Sophie, played by Andy Stewart and Jenna Stockslager, don’t go wasting their emotion in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Sophie Sheridan, played by Jenna Stockslager, gets to know her three possible fathers, played by Gabriel Shelton, James Craft, and Jaiden Flory, in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MammaMia2-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Sophie Sheridan, played by Jenna Stockslager, gets to know her three possible fathers, played by Gabriel Shelton, James Craft, and Jaiden Flory, in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Angie Rice as Tanya, Jocalyn Abrams as Donna, and Molly Sanders as Rosie, remember their days as dancing queens in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MammaMia4-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Angie Rice as Tanya, Jocalyn Abrams as Donna, and Molly Sanders as Rosie, remember their days as dancing queens in “Mamma Mia!,” a new production opening Friday at Troy High School.

