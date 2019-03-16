Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Kevin Swallow of Troy, adorned in his finest St. Patty’s garb, participates in the silent auction during the Shamrock Shindig St. Patrick’s Day Dance at St. Patrick Parish Center on Saturday in Troy.

From left, volunteers Stacie Davis and Connie King serve beverages to Blake Mahan and Austin Eidemiller during the Shamrock Shindig St. Patrick’s Day Dance at St. Patrick Parish Center on Saturday in Troy.

Various partygoers share a toast during the Shamrock Shindig St. Patrick’s Day Dance at St. Patrick Parish Center on Saturday in Troy. The event offered a buffet dinner and beverages to ticketholders, as well as a silent auction and entertainment from local band This Side Up. Proceeds from the event benefit the St. Patrick School’s sixth grade trip to Washington D.C. this spring.