TROY — Members of the Troy community gathered to partake in culinary and vocabulary wonders during the 25th annual Corporate Spelling Bee for Literacy, held at Troy Church of the Nazarene on Thursday.

The bee was sponsored by Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio, Inc.

Ticket holders received access to a catered lunch provided by Stillwater Valley Catering, as well as the opporutnity to bid upon silent auction items, which were donated from local residents and organizations.

All profits from the event will be awarded to local literacy projects. In 2018, the event was able to fund 16 grant requests from area schools and organizations, for a total of $5,394.69 in grants given.

Nine teams, each consisting of three members, participated in the bee.

Teams represented ASTRA, Edison State Community College, Lincoln Community Center, Miami County Educational Service Center, Teen Leadership Troy, Troy High School Interact Club, Troy Noon Optimists, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Serving as judges were Mayor Mike Beamish, David Fong of Miami Valley Today, Melissa Kleptz of the Troy Foundation, and Robin Oda of the Troy City Council.

After a warm-up round, each team alternated its three members in the spelling of words presented by master of ceremonies Alan Kappers of Dungan & LeFevre, LPA, with pronouncement provided by Dr. James Burkhardt, D.O.

Eliminations took place on such words as “invariably,” “portentously,” and “recompense,” a word which managed to eliminate three teams on its own.

After several rounds, it came down to Team ASTRA and Team ESC. When ASTRA became tripped up by “amethyst,” ESC was able to swoop in with its correct spelling, along with the spelling of “tetrarch” as a victory word, for the win.

The winning team, represented by Bethany Whidden, Jennifer Holden, and Myrna Yoder, confirmed that this marked the fifth win in a row for Miami County ESC, but that they were just happy to be present to support the cause.

“It’s just an honor to be part of such a positive event that works to support literacy in the community,” Whidden said.

The 26th annual Spelling Bee for Literacy will be held on March 19, 2020.

Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio, Inc. is a non-profit service organization committed to community service with a focus on the promotion of literacy.

For more information, visit Altrusa of Troy Ohio on Facebook.