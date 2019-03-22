Posted on by

A family dance at Cookson


Cody Willoughby Kindergartner Sophia Asbury dances with Andy Asbury during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.

Cody Willoughby Kindergartner Sophia Asbury dances with Andy Asbury during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Holly Fritts and kindergartner Nora Fritts enjoy the evening during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Fifth grader Alexis VanZant grooves with Bill Cyr during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Fourth grader Lexi Scheitz dances with Kyle Scheitz during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Lisa Reynolds and fifth grader Nate Reynolds share a moment during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Rob Goad slow-dances with kindergartner Audrey Goad during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Whitney Clark and kindergartner Adylan Clark twist together during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Tyler Sowards and fifth grader April McAlister boogie in Hawaiian garb during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Mike and Maddy Gorman dance together during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Kantrelle Floyd and third grader Bryden Davis dance to “Baby Shark” during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Rebecca and Chance Haywood tango during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Hallee and Jacoby Danner sing and dance to “My Girl” during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.


