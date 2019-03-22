A family dance at Cookson

Cody Willoughby
Kindergartner Sophia Asbury dances with Andy Asbury during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Holly Fritts and kindergartner Nora Fritts enjoy the evening during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Fifth grader Alexis VanZant grooves with Bill Cyr during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Fourth grader Lexi Scheitz dances with Kyle Scheitz during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Lisa Reynolds and fifth grader Nate Reynolds share a moment during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Rob Goad slow-dances with kindergartner Audrey Goad during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Whitney Clark and kindergartner Adylan Clark twist together during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Tyler Sowards and fifth grader April McAlister boogie in Hawaiian garb during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Mike and Maddy Gorman dance together during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Kantrelle Floyd and third grader Bryden Davis dance to “Baby Shark” during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Rebecca and Chance Haywood tango during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.
Hallee and Jacoby Danner sing and dance to “My Girl” during the father/daughter, mother/son dance on Thursday at Cookson Elementary.