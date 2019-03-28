Women on the wing

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Living historian Molly Cooper presents “A Woman’s Place in War: the Women’s Army Corp in World War II” while dressed in period attire on Thursday in the Don Willis Wing at WACO Air Museum. The lecture was part of WACO’S ongoing aviation lecture series, and was held in recognition of Women’s History Month. Cooper is the founder of the first WAC Separate Battalion Living History Group, which has grown into the largest female reenacting organization for World War II, which chapters from coast to coast. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.