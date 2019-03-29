SpringMeade honors veterans

TIPP CITY — Ten residents and three staff members were honored for their years of service in branches of the United States Armed Forces during the inaugural American Pride ceremony on Friday at Springmeade Health Center.

The event came through a partnership with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

During the program, a flag commemoration and honor pinnings were offered to patients, residents, and staff at SpringMeade Health Center who served the nation as part of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

Ohio’s Hospice volunteers performed each pinning, and thanked veterans for their service.

The presentation marked the premiere of American Pride activities at SpringMeade, bringing the facility to the status of a “Veteran-Centric” facility. American Pride is a program unique to Ohio’s Hospice affiliates recognizing the unique needs of Veterans who are facing life-limiting illnesses.

“Our American Pride program is committed to honoring the service of every Veteran in our community is an important part of our mission and commitment to this community,” said Glenn Costie, chief of Veterans Services with Ohio’s Hospice.

“We are committed to enhancing the lives of our veterans and proud to partner with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County through the American Pride program,” adds Kristy Earick, SpringMeade Health Center administrator. “Programs like this are very important to me, because both of my grandfathers were World War II veterans, and my dad served in the Army. It was very important to the men in my life, and I think it’s wonderful that we’re here today to recognize our veterans.

“We’re excited to be in partnership with Ohio’s Hospice, and we’re looking forward to working with them in several programs throughout the year.”

“This team is focused on developing programs and services designed specifically for our veterans,” said Heather Bolton, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice. “Over the next year, we will create these programs and develop a designated space to honor our military at SpringMeade.”

Affiliated with Premier Health and managed by AdCare Health Systems, Inc., SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City, and provides short-term rehabilitation and recovery care, long-term nursing care, memory care, hospice care and respite care services.

Celebrating 35 years of service, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County seeks to provide superior care and services to patients and their families throughout the state of Ohio.

For more information on American Pride ceremonies, visit www.ohioshospice.org.

SpringMeade resident and Army veteran Charles Hensley receives a flag pin in honor of his years of service during the American Pride ceremony on Friday at SpringMeade Health Center. Springmeade resident and Navy veteran Rosario D'Allura receives a flag pin in honor of his years of service during the American Pride ceremony on Friday at SpringMeade Health Center.

Residents, staff members awarded pins at ceremony