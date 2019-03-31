Pet of the Week

Meet Chase

Someone found Chase wandering around Troy and he is now at the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is a very smart and sweet boy who loves to play and get lots of attention. He’s now looking for his forever home, so please stop by and visit him. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.