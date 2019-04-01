Tipp Council honors EMS chief

TIPP CITY — On Monday night, the Tipp City council honored retiring EMS Chief Jeff Calicoat for his years of service to the city.

Calicoat joined the department in 1992 and started out driving an ambulance. He later became a certified EMT, a paramedic, a supervisor and assistant chief before taking over the department.

“It’s hard to believe, 27 years ago this year, I was driving an ambulance and I had a whole head of hair,” Calicoat said. “I feel privileged and honored to be able to serve the city and all of its citizens.”

He added that the biggest thing he has learned in the last 27 years is that people trust the EMS Department with their lives, calling it the “utmost honor that you can have.” He thanked his wife and family, as well as the Tipp City Police Department and his EMS Department family for their support.

Council thanked Calicoat for his service to Tipp City’s residents.

“A hearty thank you to Mr. Calicoat and to his wife and family. I know for all of our first responders it’s definitely a family effort and a heavy burden to carry and we thank you for doing that for so long,” Councilwoman Carrie Arblaster said.

Mayor Joe Gibson presented Calicoat with a proclamation in his honor, which recognized Calicoat for “providing vital medical services to ensure public safety” and for having “a positive impact on the lives of countless residents.”

In other business, council voted to participate in the state’s road salt program for 2019.

At council’s next meeting, they will hear the second reading of and vote on an ordinance allowing food trucks to operate in the city, as well as an ordinance establishing fees for a food truck permit.

