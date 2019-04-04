TROY — The city of Troy’s Hobart Arena will be one of many hosts throughout the next two weeks for the Winter Guard International world championships.

According to Hobart Arena Director Ken Siler, approximately 35 teams rent the arena to hold practice session for the color guard, percussion and wind competitions and championships.

Siler said in 2018, Winter Guard International teams spent $14,400 to rent the arena for practice sessions and a preliminary event.

“Winter Guard International has been using our facility for practices since 2002. Last year was the first year they used Hobart Arena as an event facility and they will be again this year on Thursday, April 11,” Siler said.

The preliminary event is a ticketed event which will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are $25. The arena is open for general use during team practice.

According to a report on WDTN.com, officials estimate 15,000 participants compete in the championships over the span of two weekends. The final competitions are held at University of Dayton. Between the two weekends, the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates 60,000 people visit the region with a direct economic impact of close to $21 million.

The competition started Wednesday with 35 color guard teams from across and outside of the U.S. Through Saturday, they’re performing at the University of Dayton Arena, the Wright State Nutter Center, the Xavier University Cintas Center and the BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Northwest Cabarrus High School color guard team, of Concord, N.C., conduct flag drills during rehearsal on Wednesday at Hobart Arena. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_WinterGuard3-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Northwest Cabarrus High School color guard team, of Concord, N.C., conduct flag drills during rehearsal on Wednesday at Hobart Arena. Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Today The Northwest Cabarrus High School color guard team, of Concord, N.C., catch flags in unison during rehearsal on Wednesday at Hobart Arena. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_WinterGuard2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Today The Northwest Cabarrus High School color guard team, of Concord, N.C., catch flags in unison during rehearsal on Wednesday at Hobart Arena. Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Today Members of the Northwest Cabarrus High School color guard team, of Concord, N.C., rehearse on Wednesday at Hobart Arena. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_WinterGuard1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Today Members of the Northwest Cabarrus High School color guard team, of Concord, N.C., rehearse on Wednesday at Hobart Arena.

Troy’s Hobart Arena hosts WGI teams, event