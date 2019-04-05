Heywood celebrates science

TROY — Students of Heywood Elementary raptured in the joys of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics during the school’s Family STEM Night event on Thursday.

The event was open to students and their families.

“The objective of these nights is to get kids and parents into learning,” said math and science instructor David Stanislaw. “Tonight’s topic is ‘the properties of light.’ It’s targeted pretty much on a third-grade level, but we’ve got some kids younger and some kids older.”

Throughout the evening, students and their families were able to move through six stations, which chronicled lessons on reflection, refraction, lenses, and eyesight orientation. Participants were able to conduct such activities as laser refraction with mirrors and construction of homemade periscopes.

Stanislaw admitted that Family STEM Night is rewarding due to its hands-on parent involvement.

“Time spent with children and being involved in the learning process is what I really like to see in this,” Stanislaw said. “A lot of kids have not experienced some of these things, so it’s a great learning experience, but it’s also about parents getting to spend time with their kids.”

“This is a total collaborative effort,” said principal Maurice Sadler. “We have sponsorships with local businesses and professionals from Wright State University, and I think that unique community effort is fascinating. I’d like to get to a point where we’re funding these types of activities on a monthly basis, and even purchase additional materials, such as robotics. Right now, I have two dedicated teachers who organize this, and as long as there’s enough interest, we’ll keep it going as long as we can.”

Family STEM Night is sponsored by the PTO, Troy Honda, and Ohio CAT.

