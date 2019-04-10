Bethel stages “How to Succeed in Business”

BETHEL TWP. — An ambitious young window washer climbs the corporate ladder in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” opening today at Bethel High School.

Performances begin at 7:30 in Bethel Hall today, Friday and Saturday.

The show pokes fun at corporate business, said senior Connor Heck, who plays secretary Hedy LaRue.

J. Pierrepont Finch, played by Ean Bosma, is a window cleaner with dreams of making it big in the business world. After reading a copy of the book “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” Finch decides to apply the author’s advice to his own life.

Finch lands a job in the mailroom at the World Wide Wicket Company, and before long, he schemes his way to the top of the company.

“Through slick talking and through scheming, and this sort of web of little lies he’s made, he rises through the ranks all the way through the company,” said senior Cameron Cousino, who plays Finch’s boss. “It’s a whole lot of fun. We have very talented leads, but we also have a good ensemble behind us.”

Along the way, he charms Rosemary Pilkington (Sophia Yarwick), a secretary at the company, and his boss J.B. Biggley, and makes an enemy in Biggley’s nephew, Bud Frump (Sam Pahal).

“As soon as she sees Finch, she’s in love with him,” Yarwick said of her character, Rosemary, who is determined to marry Finch. She added that the audience should be prepared to laugh. “It’s very funny. Be prepared for craziness.”

Finch, with a suggestion from Frump, comes up with scheme to promote the company — a scavenger hunt with Hedy LaRue giving clues to the location of the prizes to a television audience — which goes disastrously wrong.

Senior Brandon Douglas Moore, who plays the company’s personnel manager, said the show’s choreography (and spending time with friends in the cast) is a lot of fun.

“It’s very funny, that’s probably the best part about it. No scene goes without a laugh,” he said.

Tickets, $8 each, will be sold one hour prior to performances in the box office in the Bethel Hive area. For more information, email bethelboxoffice@gmail.com.

By Cecilia Fox Miami Valley Today

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

