Dayton Children’s opens in Troy

TROY — Children across the northern Miami Valley have a new haven in times of medical need as the Dayton Children’s Troy branch opened its doors last week.

The branch, located at 865 W. Market St., was dedicated in a special open house event on Thursday, April 11. The new 10,800-square-foot facility includes 12 patient visit rooms, an orthopaedic rehab gym, a developmental physical therapy gym, a lab, and an imaging area. As a former educational space, the property was remodeled by Bruns General Contracting for $3.5 million.

According to Dayton Children’s staff, the Troy branch will strive to make comprehensive, pediatric specialty care more convenient for families who live north of Dayton. The center will consolidate the pediatric cardiology and orthopaedic services provided at other Dayton Children’s campuses, and will also expand rehabilitation services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language pathology.

“By consolidating our board-certified pediatric experts in one location, and expanding the services that support those specialties, we are making sure that kids get the care that’s just right for them and more convenient for Mom and Dad,” said Ben Goodstein, vice president and chief ambulatory officer at Dayton Children’s.

The hospital will share the space with Edison State Community College’s new Troy branch, and will provide education opportunities for its students, including training in phlebotomy and lab services. The facility will employee 20-25 staff members.

“We are listening to our patient families who consistently tell us they want more services closer to home,” said Deborah A. Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. “Expanding our offerings in one location in Troy will provide the world-class pediatric care for children that they deserve, right in their backyard. It’s all part of our relentless pursuit of optimal health for every child within our reach.”

This is the second expansion north of Dayton in the past year, in addition to the Dayton Children’s urgent care facility in Huber Heights, which opened in December 2018.

“We know convenience is incredibly important to our families, so we continue to look at ways to help them get quality, pediatric care from our expert specialists in the easiest way possible,” Feldman said. “It’s a fantastic location, and we’re excited to finally open.”

For more information visit, www.childrensdayton.org.

New facility to share space with Edison State branch