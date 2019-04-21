Take a “Winning Drive”

COLUMBBUS — Just in time for spring and summer travel planning, TourismOhio has launched RoadTrips.Ohio.org to help travelers find the perfect Ohio road trips.

“We created RoadTrips.Ohio.org to be a fun and easy way for families and friends to find experiences they can enjoy together,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio.

Fans and spectators alike will find something to cheer about when checking out the sports scene on TourismOhio’s “Winning Drive” road trip.

From the nation’s first professional baseball club in Cincinnati to the debut of a new Ohio – Champion of Sports exhibit at the Ohio History Center and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Cleveland to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ohio is the perfect place to say, “Let’s play ball!”

Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park

Head to where it all began — the Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds. Although this fan-favorite venue only opened in 2003, the Cincinnati Reds were the first Major League Baseball team in the world, and are celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2019. While in town for a game, stop by the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum and walk through exhibits and memorabilia commemorating the famous players and moments that made Cincinnati the “home plate” of Major League Baseball.

STAY: Hotel Cincinnati at the Banks

EAT: Jefferson Social

VISIT: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals)

Ohio — Champion of Sports Exhibit at Ohio History Center

The Ohio — Champion of Sports exhibit is a highly-interactive experience rich in varied stories of sports across the state. See LeBron James’ rookie jersey, shoot baskets on the Wall of Hoops, record your own victory dance and more. This 6,800-square-foot exhibit is guaranteed to get your head in the game.

EAT: Ringside Café

VISIT: MAPFRE Stadium (Columbus Crew SC)

Ohio Stadium

In the heart of the Ohio State University campus lies one of the most recognizable landmarks in all of college athletics: Ohio Stadium, also known as the Horseshoe. Built in 1922, this iconic venue is the fourth largest on-campus facility in the nation and appears on the National Registry of Historic Places. Head to the main entrance to snap a photo in front of the ‘Shoe and stay for a Buckeye game!

STAY: The Blackwell

EAT: Eddie George’s Grille 27

VISIT: Nationwide Arena (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Jack Nicklaus Museum

Honoring championship golfer and Ohio native, Jack Nicklaus, your visit to this hidden gem will bring to life the story of a man who transcended the game of golf. Take an immersive journey through his career including trophies, photographs and other mementos from his more than 100 worldwide professional victories.

EAT: Dublin Village Tavern

VISIT: Muirfield Village Golf Club (The Memorial Tournament)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Speed off to Lexington, home of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Watch as sports cars and motorcycles alike speed around the track towards victory at this NASCAR-inspired attraction perfect for the adrenaline-seeker in you.

STAY: Somewhere in Time Bed & Breakfast

EAT: Hudson and Essex

VISIT: Wilson Football Factory

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Visit this tribute to the values that the game teaches through the feats of football’s greatest legends. Tour the awe-inspiring Hall of Fame Gallery which houses the Hall of Famers’ bronzed busts. Learn football history in the NFL’s First Century Gallery featuring interactive exhibits. Experience the “A Game for Life” holographic theater. Find one-of-a-kind artifacts from the most recent class of enshrinees. Chronicle the exciting history of the game from Super Bowl I to present in the Lamar Hunt Super Bowl Gallery and view the most recent NFL Season and Super Bowl in a unique turntable theater.

STAY: McKinley Grand Hotel

EAT: Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field (All-Star Game)

On July 9, the Cleveland Indians will host the biggest sporting event of the summer, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at the newly-renovated Progressive Field. While you’re in town for the All-Star game or one of the Indians’ 81 home games, celebrate America’s pastime right with live performances, fan-friendly events and more.

STAY: Metropolitan at the 9

EAT: Terrace Club

VISIT: Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Great American Ballpark
Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field
Ohio Stadium
Jack Nicklaus Museum
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Ohio — Champion of Sports Exhibit at Ohio History Center