Piqua man caught trying to meet teen

Staff report

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday, Michael Taylor, 61, of Piqua, made contact with an undercover Greenville Police Officer online who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Taylor agreed to come to Greenville in order to engage in sexual activity with the person he believed was a juvenile female. When Taylor arrived in Greenville to meet the juvenile, he was arrested by officer from the Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was charged with importuning, a felony of the fifth degree, and incarcerated without bond. Further charges are pending review from the Darke County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone with information regarding any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (937) 548-1103, or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at (937) 547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.