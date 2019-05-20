Foodies rally

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Fans enjoy The Barnhart Band of Troy during the Miami County Food Truck Rally was held Saturday.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

The Innes family of Troy enjoys food from the many food trucks on the grounds Saturday.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Customers wait in line for Kona Ice.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Ashley Carter of Long’s Concessions prepares and ice cream cone.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Christian Bacon, Trenton Wood and Cassidy Cain enjoy their meal from Triple D Concessions.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Landry Niles of Troy performs in the talent show.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Bennet, 3, left, and brother Ryan, 2, enjoy their Rhino Frozen Yogurt.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Keith Perkins and fiancee Donna Cozatt share their meal from Pretzel Fuls.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies Chase Underwoo, Roger Davidson and Trae Honeycutt man their booth during the rally.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Fans enjoy The Barnhart Band of Troy during the Miami County Food Truck Rally was held Saturday.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_fans-enjoy-The-Barnhart-Band-of-Troy.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Fans enjoy The Barnhart Band of Troy during the Miami County Food Truck Rally was held Saturday.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today The Innes family of Troy enjoys food from the many food trucks on the grounds Saturday.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_The-innes-Family-of-Troy-enjoys-their-food.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today The Innes family of Troy enjoys food from the many food trucks on the grounds Saturday.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Customers wait in line for Kona Ice.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Customers-wait-in-line-for-Kona-Ice.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Customers wait in line for Kona Ice.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Ashley Carter of Long’s Concessions prepares and ice cream cone.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Ashley-Carter-of-Long-27s-Concessions-prepares-and-ice-cream-cone.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Ashley Carter of Long’s Concessions prepares and ice cream cone.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Christian Bacon, Trenton Wood and Cassidy Cain enjoy their meal from Triple D Concessions.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Christian-Bacon-2c-Trenton-Wood-and-Cassidy-Cain-enjoy-their-meal-from-Triple-D-Concessions.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Christian Bacon, Trenton Wood and Cassidy Cain enjoy their meal from Triple D Concessions.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Landry Niles of Troy performs in the talent show.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Landry-Niles-2c-11-2c-of-Troy-performs-in-the-talent-show.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Landry Niles of Troy performs in the talent show.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Bennet, 3, left, and brother Ryan, 2, enjoy their Rhino Frozen Yogurt.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Bennet-l-3-and-brother-Ryan-2c-6-2c-enjoy-their-Rhino-Frozen-Yogurt-1-.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Bennet, 3, left, and brother Ryan, 2, enjoy their Rhino Frozen Yogurt.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Keith Perkins and fiancee Donna Cozatt share their meal from Pretzel Fuls.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Keith-Perkins-and-fiancee-Donna-Cozatt-share-their-meal-from-Pretzel-Fuls.jpg Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Keith Perkins and fiancee Donna Cozatt share their meal from Pretzel Fuls.

Lee Woolery | For Miami Valley Today Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies Chase Underwoo, Roger Davidson and Trae Honeycutt man their booth during the rally.