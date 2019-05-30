Third tornado confirmed south of Troy

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — A third tornado — an EF0 — has been confirmed from Monday’s storms in Miami County, according to Kenneth Artz, director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Artz said the third tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wilmington late Wednesday night. The third tornado has been confirmed to have touched down south of Troy at about 10:47 p.m. Monday and ending at 11:03 p.m., according to the NWS.

A total of 17 tornadoes have been recorded from Monday night in Ohio, according to NWS reports.

The estimated wind speed was 70 mph and the path is believed to have been 200 yards wide and 5.7 miles long. Damage was limited to trees with some minor roofing damage, according to the NWS.

A possible fourth tornado, another EF0, also is being considered by the NWS and a survey team was in Troy on Thursday to do the leg work needed to confirm the tornado, Artz said. That confirmation likely will be available Friday.

Two other tornadoes already have been confirmed to have touched down in Miami County on Monday, an EF2 tornado touched down in the Kessler Road area along with an EF0 tornado at State Route 721 and 49, near the county line, both in Union Township. Artz said the majority of the damage came from the EF2 tornado, while the EF0 tornado is believed to have caused minor damage.

The EF2, confirmed near West Milton, in Darke and Miami counties, is confirmed to have touched down at 10:25 p.m. and ended at 10:44 p.m. The path was three quarters of a mile wide and its length was 10.8 miles long, according to the NWS. The maximum speed of the winds during this tornado are believed to have been up to 130 mph, and affected portions of both Miami and Darke counties.

The EF0 tornado that touched down near Phillipsburg at the Miami and Montgomery county line began at approximately 11:19 p.m. and ended at 11:24 p.m., according to the NWS. Wind speeds are believed to have reached up to 80 mph and the path was 50 yards wide and extended for 3 miles, the NWS report said.

This tornado first impacted a property north of Montgomery County Line Road and just east of State Route 721, where minor damage to farm equipment was observed, according to the NWS. Roof damage was observed at the next property to the southwest, with tree damage at a home directly north of Montgomery County Line Road. Roof damage was then observed at two structures at a property west of Hartman Road, with one outbuilding suffering the removal of half of its roof. Additional minor tree damage was observed further to the southwest. The final known damage from this tornado was at a property on North Diamond Mill Road, where a grain bin was thrown into the field to the east.

According to reports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section assisted in completing the survey for this touchdown.

Artz said Thursday that EMA teams continue to do damage assessments in the county and are working on debris management from the storms and tornadoes. A preliminary damage assessment report shows that two properties were destroyed, 22 properties had major damage, 34 had minor damage and 20 more properties were affected, according to Artz. He said the tally likely will rise as teams continue to reach affected residents.

According to information provided by the Red Cross, volunteers are needed to help with clean-up in the devestated areas. Those who would like to help can call the Miami County EMA at (937) 440-5460. If no answer, callers are asked to leave a message with their information and their call will be returned.

Miami County will open a Resource Assistance Center for residents who were impacted by the storm. The Red Cross, Miami County EMA, Miami County Public Health, Miami County Job and Family Services, and Miami County Auditor will have representatives and information available to assist residents with storm recovery.

The Resource Assistance Center will be located in the West Milton Municipal Building, 701 S. Miami St., and will be open:

Friday, May 31 — 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, June 3 — 1-7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4 — 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5 — 1-7 p.m.

“We will do whatever we can to assist people,” said Artz, who said staff will answer questions, offer assistance and direct individuals during the dates. He said the resource center will be extended beyond the planned dates if necessary.

• Other tornadoes confirmed as of Wednesday by the National Weather Service include:

EF-1 — New Madison in Darke County

EF3 — Across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood

EF3 — Across Beavercreek Township

EF2 — Northeast Montgomery County south of Vandalia

EF0 — Southeast of Circleville (Pickaway County)

EF1 — South of Tarlton (Pickaway County)

EF2 — Near Laurelville (Hocking County)

EF3 — Celina (Mercer County)

EF0 — Taylor Creek Township (Hardin County).

For more information and the latest updates on response and recovery efforts, visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/753/EMA.