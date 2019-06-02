Pet of the Week

Meet Yeti

Yeti, is available for adoption from the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is nervous, he just needs some time and love and care to come out of his shell. If you’re interested in him, please stop by today to see him. If you are interested in her stop in and meet her today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.