Puppy mill homeowner charged

Man charged in abuse case

Staff report

TROY — In a separate incident, the Miami County Animal Shelter and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an investigation involving a dog with a broken leg that was dropped off at the animal shelter on May 4, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Duchak said thanks to a tip from the community, the investigation revealed that the person who dropped the dog off was Cory Wireman, 33, of Piqua, was the dog’s owner.

Several different stories were given to investigators of how the dog received the broken leg, all claiming the injury was an accident, Duchak said.

Wireman has been charged into Miami County Municipal Court for animal abandonment, falsification, prohibitions concerning companion animals, and failure to license.

The dog was adopted shortly after being dropped off at the animal shelter and is recovering from the injury, according to Duchak.