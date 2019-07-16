Country Concert memories

FORT LORAMIE — The three-day Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lakes, July 11-13, brought with it a host of country music stars, along with a not-so-country Kid Rock, and tens of thousands of fans.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today Dustin Lynch performs for tens of thousands of fans at Country Concert on Saturday, the final night of the event.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today Thomas Rhett took to the stage to close out the annual County Concert at Hickory Hills on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Chris Stapleton headlines Country Concert 2019 on Friday, July 12.

Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Chris Lane greets his fans with fist bumps and hand shakes as the first performer to take the main stage at Country Concert on Friday, July 12.

Leslie Hinde, left, of Tipp City, finishes spraying suntan lotion on Derek Callihan, far right, as Tyler Jones, center, both of Dayton, lets go of Callihan’s Ohio flag cape at Country Concert Thursday, July 12.

Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Reacting to comments by Aaron Lewis at Country Concert on Thursday July, 11 are, left to right, Dan Wilson of Bellefontaine, Brad Anderson of Piqua, and James Ricketts of Mechanicsburg.

Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest Kip Moore performs on the main stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Leslie Given, right, of Sidney, got the treat of lifetime when country music star Chris Lane invited her up onto the main stage at Country Concert Friday, July 12, and sang her a song. Given is a huge country music fan who has been coming to Country Concert for years.