Troy schools mourn passing of student

TROY — The Troy City Schools and Troy High School are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of THS student LaVante Williams, who would have been a sophomore this fall.

Williams, who was 15, died at his home Thursday, July 25, months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of LaVante’s passing,” Troy High School principal Dave Dilbone said. “He was a courageous young man who was well-liked and respected by his classmates. He will be missed by the entire Trojan family at Troy High School. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

In June, the Dayton chapter of A Special Wish Foundation was able to help Williams realize his dream of meeting world-famous chef and television star Gordon Ramsay. Along with grandmother Keely Quillen and brother Malachi Williams, LaVante flew to Los Angeles, where he met the star of FOX television cooking shows “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef.”

During the trip, Ramsay gave Williams a personalized apron similar to the ones worn by contestants on “MasterChef” and also helped arrange a visit to the Pacific Ocean for Williams and his family.

Williams played the saxophone in the Troy High School marching band. He also participated for three years in the Troy Optimists Oratorical Speech Contest.

Full information on services for Williams can be found at https://www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com/notices/LaVante-Williams

