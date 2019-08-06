Local exhibitors fare well at Ohio State Fair

Provided photo

Jacob Roeth of Troy exhibited the Champion All Other Breeds Market Lamb at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Stone competed against 273 exhibitors with 699 market lambs to win this honor. Brian Reilly of Shullasburg, Wisc., judged the July 24 competition. GE Baker Construction, Mark Banbury Memorial Show, OSIA LEAD Council, Banner Booster Program sponsors, Marketing Advantage Sale sponsores Roeth’s lamb for $1,565 at the fair’s Market Lamb Sale. He is the son of Justin Roeth and a member of the Frisky Critters 4-H Club.

Provided photo

Caleb Stone of Troy exhibited the Reserve Champion Natural Colored Market Lamb at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Stone competed against 273 exhibitors with 699 market lambs to win this honor. Brian Reilly of Shullasburg, Wisc., judged the July 24 competition. UPI Credit Service, Vorys, Sater, Semour & Pease, LLP, OSIA LEAD Council, Banner Booster Program sponsors, Marketing Advantage Sale sponsors Stone’s lamb for $1,565 at the fair’s Market Lamb Sale.

Provided photo

Paige Pence of New Carlisle exhibited the Champion Natural Colored Market Lamb at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Her lamb was also chosen Third Overall Market Lamb. Pence competed against 273 exhibitors with 699 market lambs to win this honor. Brian Reilly of Shullasburg, Wisc., judged the July 24 competition. Dave Campbell Insurance, AG Pro Ohio, Grandma and Grandpa Harner, Grandma Pence, Todd Siecrest, Aaron Post, and Lynn Alan Farms, OSIA LEAD Council, Banner Booster Program sponsors, Marketing Advantage Sale sponsors bought Pence’s lamb for $2,100 at the fair’s Market Lamb Sale. Pence is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence and is a member of the Miami East FFA.