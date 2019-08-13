Fair — Horse winners

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

MacKenzie Andrews, 12, of Troy, and a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won Grand Champion Easy-Gaited Western Horsemanship Overall and Champion Easy-Gaited Western Horsemanship, 9-12. She is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Andrews.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

Ava Subler, 13, of Troy, and a member of the Lucky Horseshoes, won first place Novice Walk/Trot Horsemanship. Ryan and Jenna Subler are her parents.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

Hailey Bell, 17, of Troy, of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won Champion Easy-Gaited Western Horsemanship, 14-18.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

Hannah Lewis, 11, and a member of the Lucky Horseshoes 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Horsemanship, 9-12. She is the daughter of Erik and Joy Lewis.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

Hailey Bell, 17, of Troy, and a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won Champion Easy-Gaited Western Horsemanship, 14-18.