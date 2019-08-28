Go Fund Me to help victim’s family

TROY — A Go Fund Me page has been started to help the family of Zachary Schwausch, 19, of Troy, who passed away as the result of injuries sustained in an auto accident on Monday, Aug. 26.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Monday when, according to Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Schwausch was northbound on Interstate 75 when he failed to stop for slowed traffic ahead. His vehicle slammed into the rear of a semi-trailer.

Schwausch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schwausch was a 2018 Troy High School graduate. He played varsity football for the Trojans his junior and senior year at THS as a linebacker and defensive tackle, according to Troy City Schools Communications Director David Fong.

