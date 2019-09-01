Foodtown owner in talks with buyer

By Matt Clevenger

TIPP CITY — A prospective buyer has emerged for Tipp City Foodtown, and could offer an alternative to the store closing that was announced earlier this week.

“At this point I don’t know,” owner Jim Davis said of the store’s future. “Yesterday, someone looked at buying it, so I might not close.”

Davis, who also owns grocery stores in Trotwood, Dayton and Sidney, originally purchased Tipp City Foodtown 16 years ago. These days, the store employs approximately 40 people, and has become the only grocery store in Tipp City.

“That store’s not profitable,” Davis said of the Tipp City location. “I have one in Trotwood, one in Dayton and one in Sidney. The Trotwood store is closing; the other two are not, they’re going to stay open.”

“There will be some transfers, and there will be some lay-offs,” he said. “If I sell the store, they’ll all have jobs; that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

Davis did not reveal the identity of the prospective buyer, but did say he should know if the sale is proceeding sometime soon.

“I would hope within the next two weeks,” he said.

