Troy names royalty


Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Troy High School named its Homecoming king and queen on Friday night at the football game against Stebbins. Ella Furlong was named queen, while Logan C. Rolon-Pawlaczyk was crowned king. The homecoming dance will take place from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Troy High School Fletcher (auxiliary) Gym. The theme of this year’s dance is “Roaring ’20s.”

Troy High School named its Homecoming king and queen on Friday night at the football game against Stebbins. Ella Furlong was named queen, while Logan C. Rolon-Pawlaczyk was crowned king. The homecoming dance will take place from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Troy High School Fletcher (auxiliary) Gym. The theme of this year’s dance is “Roaring ’20s.”

