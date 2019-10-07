Royalty named

The Tippecanoe High School Homecoming football game was held Friday, Oct. 4, when this year’s king and queen were named from the court. The Homcoming dance was held Saturday, Oct. 5. Front row, left to right, and all senior, Eli Hadden and Kendall Clodfelter, king Cade Beam and queen Emily Graham, Nik Weethee and Teagan Cyphers. Back row Juniors Nick Shirley and Ashlyn Tarzinski, sophomores Kelsey McClurg and Griffin Caldwell, and freshmen Taylor Dietz and Jackson Kleather.

