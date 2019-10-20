Pet of the Week

Meet Gracie

My name is Gracie, Ace and I came into the Miami County Animal Shelter together from an unfortunate situation. We both are sweet lovable little puppies. We are being temporarily homed by a foster, if you’re interested in, us please stop in today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.