Lehman crowns royalty

Provided photo

This year’s Lehman Catholic High School Homecoming queen is Hope Anthony, daughter of Joe and Lisa Anthony from Piqua and Homecoming king is Brendan O’Leary, son of Rob and Rosie O’Leary from Piqua. The two were crowned Friday night during pre-game ceremonies. After the crowning, the alumni band joined the student band for the National Anthem, followed by a prayer by school chaplain, Fr. Andrew Hess. Pre-game ended with kick-off to the football game between Lehman Catholic High School and Waynesfield-Goshen High School.