Pet of the Week

Meet Callie

My name is Callie and I recently came the Miami County Animal Shelter. My owner passed away and I am very scared. I just need a lot love and someone that can spend time with me. I am available now for adoption, so please come and see me. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.