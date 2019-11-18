Cookie Shoppe to fund mission work

TROY — For more than 25 years, the Troy United Methodist Women have been bringing holiday magic — in the form of sweets — to the community.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, the First United Methodist Church’s First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., will be transformed into a cornucopia of confections as the women sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items. The annual event raises support local mission work.

According to Troy United Methodist Women president Kay Kaebnick, the selection of treats are sold either individually for items like specialty cookies, or for $7.50 per pound for other holiday items.

Kaebnick said with new pastor Chris Heckaman on board this year, the annual event should be even better.

“We have a new pastor at our church and we are booming, so hopefully we will see the results of that with people making even more and purchasing even more items. We have hand-decorated individual cookies up to an assortment of all holiday cookies,” Kaebnick said of the more than 75-100 dozen cookies expected to be available for purchase.

Kaebnick said the entire church contributes to the annual Cookie Shoppe; however, the women’s group of about 25 plans and sees the event through each year. In recent years, a committee of about six, coordinated by Nancy Shaw, begins planning about mid-October for the event, Kaebnick said.

“We have a good crew of ladies that really do a lot of work,” she said. “We get into gear and we know what to do.”

She said they have a baking day and a decorating day at First Place prior to the event, which are always enjoyed by the organizers.

“The socialization and getting to share time together is a large part of it, but we do it so we can support our local missions,” she said.

Kaebnick said attendees will receive a container and plastic glove to browse the sugary smorgasbord and make their specific selections.

“They walk around and pick as much as they want. Sometimes they have to have two containers — or three,” Kaebnick said.

Local, national and international missions are funded throughout the year by the women’s organization, with the church’s food pantry, the Troy-Miami County Library, Partners in Hope and Health Partners being a few of the recipients, Kaebnick said. She said the women gather immediately after church the following day to decide how to disburse the proceeds of the sale.

Other fundraisers held by the Troy United Methodist Women include two rummage sales each year, selling pies at Easter and Thanksgiving. They also have held quilt shows, sold cookbooks and held other events.

“We’re always coming up with something,” she said jokingly.

Kaebnick said she welcomes those looking for some delicious holiday treats to share with friends and family this season.

“We invite the community and surrounding areas to get their cookies and candies for the holidays without having to do any of the work!” she said.

Miami Valley Today file photo From left, Gerri Loar and Troy United Methodist Women president Kay Kaebnick prepare table displays ahead of the organization’s annual Cookie Shoppe in 2018 at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, with hundreds of baked goods available to purchase for $7.50 per pound. All proceeds with benefit local missions and non-profit outreaches. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_CookieSale.jpg Miami Valley Today file photo From left, Gerri Loar and Troy United Methodist Women president Kay Kaebnick prepare table displays ahead of the organization’s annual Cookie Shoppe in 2018 at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, with hundreds of baked goods available to purchase for $7.50 per pound. All proceeds with benefit local missions and non-profit outreaches.

Event set for Dec. 7