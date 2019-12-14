Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building supports The Ronald McDonald House of Dayton

TROY — An annual event of giving was even more meaningful for Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building students this year.

Each year, Van Cleve sixth grade students participate in the Tab-a-Pull-ooza pop tab contest, sponsored by the Miami County Solid Waste District. The contest is open to all schools in Miami County. Proceeds from the student donations go to benefit The Ronald McDonald House of Dayton. Van Cleve has participated in this contest for a number of years.

This year was extra special, as one of Van Cleve’s own staff members was in need of the help of The Ronald McDonald House for her own family.

Lori Shewman, a science teacher at Van Cleve, was anxiously awaiting the birth of her second granddaughter, who was scheduled to arrive on May 18, 2018. To the surprise of everyone, Juniper Sage made her debut into the world almost 10 weeks early on March 16, 2018.

Juniper weighed just 4 pounds, 2 ounces and was 16 inches long.

The 29 days in the NICU was a scary and stressful time for the family. During this time, the family was able to utilize the services provided by The Ronald McDonald House of Dayton.

“Their program was a godsend to all of us,” Shewman said.

The staff at Van Cleve was able to share in Juni’s progress as she gained weight and was able to go home. Juniper and her family are now doing well.

When it was time for Van Cleve student council advisors, Katie Rindler and JoLynn Scalice, to plan this year’s Tab-a-Pullooza contest, they were able to share Juniper Sage’s story with student council representatives.

Student council members collected pop tabs from classmates for four weeks prior to America Recycles Day, Nov. 15. Van Cleve collected 114 pounds of pop tabs, claiming top prize in the contest, winning a gift card to be used at Van Cleve.

“We love participating in this event right before Thanksgiving,” said Katie Rindler, student council co-advisor. “It helps to teach students the value of supporting one another and supporting a good cause.”

Provided photo Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building students (from left-right) Elijah Buschur, Alyssa Knapinski, Layla Lucas and Colton Trochelman, along with student council co-advisor Katie Rindler, show off some the pop tabs students collected in support of The Ronald McDonald House. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_Van-clever-pop-tabs-December-2019.jpg Provided photo Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building students (from left-right) Elijah Buschur, Alyssa Knapinski, Layla Lucas and Colton Trochelman, along with student council co-advisor Katie Rindler, show off some the pop tabs students collected in support of The Ronald McDonald House.