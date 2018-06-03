Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KAYAK TRYOUTS: The second annual kayak tryouts will be from 1-5 p.m. at Kiser Lake Beach. At 2 p.m., there will be a safety talk on gear, equipment and boat safety; at 3 p.m., river safety will be the focus; and at 4 p.m., there will be a repeat of the 2 p.m. talk. This is open to the public at no charge, but donations are being accepted and donated to the Johnson St. Paris Fire Department for water rescue equipment. Demonstrations also will be offered by the Johnson St. Paris Fire Department.

• CEMETERY WALK: “If Tombstones Could Talk” cemetery walk, a free event sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society, will be at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City from 5-7 p.m. Rain date will be June 10, same times. This year the locations are a little scattered, but participants are welcome to drive from spot to spot, but must be sure to leave the driveways open for passing traffic. Maps will be available with the location of each presentation. The characters portrayed are: John Purcell and Dorothy Purcell portrayed by Jim and Denise Hooper; Thomas Hartley portrayed by Ron Re’; Miss Mae Messick portrayed by Susan Furlong and Edna Messick portrayed by Marilee Lake; Miss Ann Keppel portrayed by Pam Liebhard; and Mary Kyle Michael portrayed by her niece Kate Johnsen. For more information, call Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or Gordon Pittenger at 667-3051.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, serving from 8-11 a.m. for $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Monday

• READING ROCKERS: Come for the story, stay for the adventure on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This nine-week program for third through sixth graders will be held outdoors with participants reading aloud “A World Below,” by Wesley King. The interactive story time includes props, maps, and other items to make the story come alive. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary.

• SUBS: Sub sandwiches with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• KICK OFF: Come enjoy a family-friendly concert at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., at 7:30 p.m. The Corndrinkers and their old-time traditional country music featuring twin fiddles, banjo, guitar and bass will kick off this year’s Troy-Miami County Public Library Summer Reading Challenge, “Libraries Rock!” Beginning at 8 p.m., the family fun will continue with face painting, a visit from the Chick-fil-A cow, the Bookmobile, outdoor games, and the outdoor movie Rocket Dog, rated PG and 90 minutes, begins at dusk. Beckstrom Orthodontics will provide popcorn and water. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit tmcpl.org for more information.

• BUG LAB: Are you ready to get groovy and kick off the “Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Challenge? Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for The Bug Lab Experience at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Dr. Insecta will get you dancing, singing, and learning about the fantastic “Bugs” that help our earth keep jammin’ on. Fun for all ages. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will have ladies Euchre at 1 p.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Beginning Archery multi-day class on June 5, 12 and 19 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown-Sidney Road in Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. (except July and December) at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• LECTURE SERIES: James Armstead, a humanities scholar who performs as Benjamin O. Davis at Ohio Chautauqua sites, will visit the WACO Air Museum at 1 p.m. to present his free workshop titled, “The Airplane, Flying the 20th Century.” Both youth and adults will find this to be of interest. There is no charge for the event and parking is free. Seating begins at 12:30 p.m. and the program is scheduled to last one hour. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. For more information, visit ohiohumanities.org. or call WACO Air Museum at 937-335-9226.

• D-DAY PRESENTATION: Meet Marion Adams, serving that historic day in the US Navy as a radio operator on an LST — Landing Ship Tank. Adams will help speak as participants celebrate Operation Overlord, the name given for the Normandy Invasion, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly coffee and doughuts, at 9 a.m. Inspired by all this activity, Diana Spitler also produced a promotional presentation for USS LST 325 that was viewed by the French Parliament. Her latest documentary, “Write When You Can” was eight years in the making. Diana also created a one-hour presentation focusing entirely on her Uncle Marion Adams’ experiences in the Navy. The ”67 Quilters also will present original quilts to veterans. The museum is located one block west of the square, second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy, and an elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at El Herradero Mexican Grill, 1598 Covington Ave. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit the website: www.piquakiwanis.org.

• NATURE ROCKS: Join staff at the Pleasant Hill Library and the Miami County Parks District at 1:30 p.m. at Speagh Park, located near the soccer fields at 201 Long St., Pleasant Hill, for a Nature Rocks Storybook Trail. Follow the trail enjoying a story, exploring nature, and complete requirements of the Quest Program to earn gemstone rocks, arrowheads, fossil shark teeth, geodes and more. For all ages. No registration required. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information, the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host guest speaker Mr. Lee with Kiwanis International at noon at the Troy County Club.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

Civic agenda

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• ICE CREAM: A homemade ice cream social will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at Greenville Creek Christian Church, 5110 Buckneck Road, Bradford. Four flavors of ice cream, along with a variety of sandwiches, drinks, cake and pie will be offered.

• LUNCHEON: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. Reservations are not required as participants will order off the menu. For more information, call Nancy at (937) 473 3337 or Judy at (937) 214 2036.

• PAINTING: A painting fundraiser will be at 630 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover. The event is $35 pre-sale and $45 at the door. For pre-sale tickets and more information, call Mary Rose at 214-5562 or Carol at 214-0159 or go to https://squareup.com/store/you-can-do-it-5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and age. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month, and additional sessions are planned for July 5 and Aug. 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHICKEN: Enjoy Sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is $5 and starts at 6 p.m. Challenge yourself to Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CLASS: The Tipp City Seniors will have a Mah Jong class at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• LUNCH: The Tipp City Seniors will have a Cairns lunch at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The AAA Senior Driving will visit.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

Friday-Saturday

• FESTIVAL: The St. Mary Parish Family Festival will hold its 48th annual festival on the parish grounds, 528 Broadway St. Friday night the festival will be open from 6-11 p.m. with DJ Dave Burnside from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday’s events are from 3-11 p.m. with the live band, “Switch 2,” on stage from 6-10 p.m. Sunday festival times are 1:30-7 p.m. with DJ Dave Trissell there all day. A corn hole tournament will be held at 2 p.m. with cash prizes. The weekend will feature food, carnival rides, cake booth, kiddieland, games of chance, and bingo (Saturday and Sunday only). Barbecue chicken dinners will be available on Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The drawing for the grand raffle tickets will conclude the festival at 6:45 pm on Sunday. 1st prize is $1000 with 69 additional prizes. Additional tickets will be available during the festival. The winners need not be present to win.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Troy-Miami County Public Library community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 419 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the CBC “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m., with a lunch and learn to follow.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $8 and starts at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive Saturday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Dos Lunas, Tipp City. Euchre will be after at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

• HONEYSUCKLE: The Miami County Park District will offer a honeysuckle removal volunteer program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join other volunteers in removing honeysuckle, a highly invasive plant. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PRESCHOOLERS: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

June 10

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a full breakfast, cooked-to- order, open to the public. Serving from 8-11 a.m. for just $7. Children 10 and under $3.

• BLUEGRASS: A bluegrass jam session will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Music begins about 2 p.m. and food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band will travel to Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua, for the band’s first free concert of the summer season, beginning at 4 p.m. More than 50 musicians will present “Award-Winning Songs, Films, and Composers.” In honor of Flag Day, the band will perform patriotic favorites and a few sacred selections that honor the freedoms with which Americans have been blessed. Veterans and current military personnel will be recognized. For more information about the band or upcoming concerts, call 335-1178.

June 11

• READING ROCKERS: Come for the story, stay for the adventure on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This nine-week program for third through sixth graders will be held outdoors with participants reading aloud “A World Below,” by Wesley King. The interactive story time includes props, maps, and other items to make the story come alive. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary.

• GOLF TOURNEY: The annual Holiday Classic Golf Tournament will have a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. at the Piqua Country Club. To register, contact Rick Muzzy at rick@muzzybroadcasting.net. The event includes golf and dinner afterwards to raise money for the annual Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament in December each year at Piqua High School.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

• SALAD BAR: Load your salad or baked potato with a variety of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The salad bar or the potato bar is $3.50, have both for $6. Come and enjoy this at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Covington Eagles community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• GARDEN TO TABLE: The Miami County Park District will hold the Lost Creek Garden to Table Series program from 5-6:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Come out to the farm and learn about basic garden management. Discover the health benefits of growing your own food as you harvest, prepare and sample the fresh foods from the Lost Creek Garden. Class fee $5 per class or $10 for the series of three. Space is limited. Class minimum four and class maximum eight. Pre-registration is required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

