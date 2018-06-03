‘Berry’ special weekend

Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News

From left, Baylee Sue Bigelow and sister Ellee Mae pose with the Strawberry Festival mascot in downtown Troy on Saturday morning.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

The fountain in Troy Public Square dyed red for the festival during the opening ceremony of the 42nd annual Strawberry Festival.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Eric Roetter, center, introduces, left to right, Strawberry second attendant Cassidy Poland, Strawberry first attendant Krishna Brucia, and Strawberry Queen Brooke Klopfenstein during the 42nd annual Strawberry Festival welcome ceremony on Prouty Plaza.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Thousands descend upon downtown Troy for the 42nd annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Bethany Hinkle scarfs down her pie during the Strawberry Pie-Eating Contest on Saturday at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Abigail Briggs, 4, of Troy crawls out of the tunnel during the Super Kids Competition at Troy Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Phyllis Drieling of Troy enjoys sweet tea and a shady spot with her dog, Kelo, during the 42nd Annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Phil Seelig and Tim Duncan grill meats at the Troy Post 43 Baseball vendor during the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday.

