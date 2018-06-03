Taste test for Tour de Donut

TROY — The annual Troy Strawberry Festival serves as an unofficial launch of summer in Troy, whereas Troy’s newest event Tour de Donut winds down the summer season.

On Saturday, the Tour de Donut held its famous “Glazer Donut” selection challenge on Prouty Plaza. Judges feasted on eight creative donuts that are devoured at the end of the race.

The two donuts selected were Dobo’s of Piqua’s “Dream Cycle” and Celina’s Charlie’s “Classic Crunch.” The Glazer is larger and more unique than the other 15,000 dozen donuts distributed around the course. More than eight different bakeries participated in the challenge.

The “Head Donut” Roger Bowersock shared how event organizers worked all year long to improve upon its inaugural year in downtown Troy from its original starting place of Ansonia.

“Moving to a new venue with such a big event, there’s always going to be interesting things happen. Our operations are always trying to make it better as we go along … we learned a lot last year,” Bowersock said.

The event moved from mid-September to Aug. 25 this year, improved its course map and starting procedures (to avoid any and all railroad crossings) and combined its efforts with the Be The Match 5K and its activities for a weekend of fun. Bowersock also said riders will have a live-time GPS to track where they are on the course as well as fellow cyclists using a phone app.

Approximately 800 riders have officially signed up online, with approximately 1,200 more expected to join the ride later this summer.

Bowersock also said the Tour de Donut is partnering with the Maria Stein-based Moeller Brew Barn to have a special brew on tap for those needing an adult beverage following the races.

Tour de Donut also is partnering in 2018 with Be the Match for a 5K race called the Buckeye Donut Dash. The 5K will begin in downtown Troy at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, running simultaneously with Tour de Donut.

The Buckeye Donut Dash raises funds to help patients in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Ohio’s largest one-day cycling event, The Tour de Donut, is a unique bicycle challenge, where your ability to eat donuts is just as important as your ability to ride your bicycle fast. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit donut stops and eat donuts. For each donut the rider eats during the ride (and keeps down) they have 5 minutes deducted from their ride time. There are prizes in several classes including the coveted golden Tour de Donut championship belt for the best adjusted “donut time.” They also award the most donuts eaten in several classes, and for the speed freaks, they also award the fastest bike only time. This ride is intended to be fun and includes all cyclists pro to amateur, triathletes, tourists, fitness riders, fun riders, or you can dust off that two-wheeler you found along the road, or in the back of the barn. While the event is technically a “race,” few consider it a serious competition, remember this is all in fun. All roads are open to traffic, and all traffic rules must be followed.

Friday evening’s events will be called the Donut Jam, and Troy Main Street will be booking entertainment as well as offering food, beer and wine sales. On Saturday, events will continue during the races for families of cyclists, including children’s activities, entertainment, food, beer and wine sales.

