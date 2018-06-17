Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BOLOGNA & CHIPS: Grilled bologna, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• OPTIMISTS MEETING: Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, at noon. The peaker will be Nancy Johnston from Brukner Nature Center on the topic of this year’s monarch butterfly celebration.

• MCRTA MEETING: The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will hold their June meeting at 6 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, on the corner of Route 55 and Barnhart Road, Troy. Book/Media Scholarship recipients will be honored and receive their scholarship money. Program speaker will be Gretchen Hawk from WACO Air Museum. If interested in attending, contact MCRTA President, David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Bradford Fire & Rescue community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the Bradford High School auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the CBC “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHAT & CRAFT: Join the staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 6 p.m. for “Socially Crafty,” where instruction and materials will be given to make a bee jar. For adults only. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

• CHAT & CHEW: Enjoy an open book discussion, chat about books and have a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. For more information, call 676-2731.

• OUTDOOR MOVIE: Enjoy “Sing,” a movie for the whole family under the stars at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy. Bring a blanket, chairs, and your own snacks. Popcorn and water provided. The movie, which begins at dusk is rated PG and 108 minutes long. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Wednesday

• HAPPY HOUR: Come for Happy Hour 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available for $2 at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the First Presbyterian Church community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 South Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the CBC “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BRAIN BUILDERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Brain Builders. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• WWII PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer its June program, “World War ll: One Family’s Experience,” presented by Kornelis A. Mulder. Kornelis will share his family’s story about the war years and how they made their way to the United States. The program will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. The program is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting and member spotlight. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: The Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection will meet from noon to 1:45 p.m. at the Troy Country Club. A mini concert will be by Steve and Rebel Marcum. The speaker will be Laura Wells of Cory, Ind., speaking on “Fear Facts & The Future.” Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at 552-2376.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committe and board meetings at noon at the Troy County Club.

Thursday

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joes, chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

• EUCHRE: Euchre starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

• BLACKLIGHT BINGO: For a new twist on an old game, come to the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 6 p.m. for Blacklight BINGO with glow-in-the-dark fun including glow necklaces and neon markers. Fun for all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• TEEN GAMES: Join the staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Life Size Games at 1 p.m. featuring play games that may just tower over you! For youths in grades 6-12. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for Music Trivia. Test your music knowledge and take a chance at winning prizes! You can go it solo or bring a “band “of up to five team members. Adults only. Registration required; available at the library, online, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space may be limited.

• DINOSAUR ROCK: Join educational entertainer Chris Rowland and be inspired, excited and delighted with music, dance, and stories centered around a dinosaur theme at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Children of all ages will learn facts, enjoy live music and have a blast. No registration necessary.

• SUMMER SOLSTICE EVENT: Visit Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. for a summer solstice presentation, “Huffman Prairie,” featuring naturalist Dave Nolin. Enjoy refreshments, featuring homegrown, organic treats, and beverages from locally-owned companies, as participants take in the new art gallery exhibit, “Butterflies of Ohio — a mixed media extravaganza.” Each of the 25 works of art will be paired with a voting jar for you to cast your vote for your favorite. The exhibit runs through Sept. 16. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a talk on the natural and human history of the Huffman Prairie by Dave Nolin, retired director of conservation for Five Rivers Metroparks, who has been actively involved in the protection and restoration of the Huffman Prairie State Natural Landmark since 1984. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event will support the development of a pollinator garden, a haven of native plants created for native insects.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry in at noon at the center. Entertainment will be by SpringMeade.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Civic agendas

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet the 3rd Thursday at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer grilled chicken, baked potato, broccoli salad and a dinner roll for $8. Serving begins At 6 p.m.

• HAM OR STEAK SUBS: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy, will offer ham and cheese or mushroom steak subs at 6 p.m.

• MOTH WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a moth walk from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and discover some of the most gorgeous nighttime critters, moths. A black light and sugar bait will be used to lure in these beautiful insects. This is the first of two moth walks this summer. Make sure to attend both as there will be different types of moths at the beginning and end of the season. This is part of the pollinator walk series focusing daytime and nighttime pollinators. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m., with a lunch to follow at 1 p.m.

• BLUEGRASS: The Bradford Public Library will sponsor its 19th Bluegrass Music Program from 5:30-9:30 p.m. in the Bradford High School auditeria. Bluegrass groups participating: 5:30 p.m., Showtime Grass (Veteran’s Appreciation program); 6:30 p.m., Rum River Blend; 7:30 p.m., Sugargrove; and 8:30 p.m., Berachah Valley. Food will be available to purchase from the Bradford Historical Society.

Saturday

• KARAOKE: Join Katherine for Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The fun begins at 7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• BIRTHDAY PARTY: A.B. Graham’s 150th birthday celebration will be from 1 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. 36, Conover. The museum will be open and Jim Graham, grandson of A.B. Graham will visit from 1-4 p.m. Homemade apple dumplings and ice cream will be available for $4. At 1:15 p.m., 4-H club presentation will be held, and at 1:30 p.m. there will be a presentation about A.G. Graham., followed by a scholarship presentation at 1:55 p.m. From 2-4 p.m. there will be an outdoor concert featuring Rum River Blend. Participants should bring lawn chairs.

• SOCK HOP: The Piqua YWMCA Senior Center will offer a sock hop with Dick Clark from 6-9 p.m. The event will include food and prizes.

• ADVENTURE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Stillwater Adventure Challenge from 9-11:30 a.m. on at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Teams of two will compete against others in several different outdoor challenges to earn points and win prizes. Some of the challenges include canoeing, orienteering with a compass, geocaching, fishing, archery, photo scavenger hunt and more! Prizes sponsored by Adventures on the Great Miami, Outdoor Adventure Connection and SmithFly. Registration fee is $25 per team. All teams must pre-register in order to compete. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Campfire songs” program from 8-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Come to a good old-fashioned campfire under the stars complete with s’mores and songs, a night of music. Special guests the Stillwater Stargazers will be on hand with their telescopes. Meet at the Meadow near the education office (house). Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked to order for$7. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

• PICNIC: Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., will host a picnic at noon. This event is free and open to the public.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “All Things that Fly” from 1-4 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this fun day of activities centered on things that fly. Participants will have the chance to fire air powered paper rockets with educational specialist Tim Pinkerton from the WACO Aircraft Museum. They will also learn about boomerangs and make their own flying objects. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Saturday-Sunday

• CIVIL WAR: The 110th OVI Skirmish will be at the VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Competition begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Hamburgers are available on the range from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Come see the excitement of the Civil War.

June 25

• OPTIMISTS MEETING: Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, at noon. The speaker will be John Weimer, Kettering Health Network, sharing information about the new KHN/Troy Hospital.

• TOUCH A TRUCK: Join the staff at Troy-Miami County Public Library from 9 -11 a.m. for Touch-A-Truck. Stop by the library parking lot to explore and touch vehicles used in the community. Bring a camera for photo opportunities. Suitable for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Visit the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion of “The Tilted World” by Tom Franklin and Beth Ann Fennelly. Pick up a copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• STORYBOOK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Natures Alphabet” program from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Bring your child to the park to read a storybook along the trail. The program is designed to get children outside and connecting with nature while keeping up on their reading skills. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• READING ROCKERS: Come for the story, stay for the adventure on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This nine-week program for third through sixth graders will be held outdoors with participants reading aloud “A World Below,” by Wesley King. The interactive story time includes props, maps, and other items to make the story come alive. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

June 26

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• EUCHRE: Euchre, with tournament prizes, will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. BP/BG screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. A hot dog lunch will follow.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BEGINNING ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Beginning Archery multi-day class on June 26, 27 and 28 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 St. Rt. 185 north of Covington. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of five and class maximum of 12. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

