Community calendar

Today

• TACO SALAD & EUCHRE: Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s “Totally 80s Movie Night.” Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for Prince karaoke, followed by the movie “Purple Rain” at 6 p.m. For adults. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry in at noon at the center.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Friday

• TRAVELING SMILES: Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic will be at Piqua Compassion Network, located at 531 W. Ash St., to serve both children and adults without dental insurance or who are under-insured. Call Piqua Compassion Network at (937) 778-8856 to make an appointment.

• SPA DAY: Sign-ups are due by or before today for the Pamper Me spa day at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. The spa day takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 3. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STEAK DINNER: Enjoy a steak dinner 10-ounce New York strip, grilled to order, with a salad, baked potato, dinner roll and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Open to the public at 6 p.m. for $12.

• PIZZA: It’s Pizza Night at The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy, beginning at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY: The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the country music duo, The Lovers. In 2013, Cole Vosbury became a top five finalist on “The Voice.” Shortly after his run on the hit show with Blake Shelton as his coach, Vosbury teamed up with Dayton native, Amanda June. Now based in Nashville, these singer-songwriters play country, rock, soul, and the blues.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m., with a lunch to follow at 1 p.m.

Saturday

• 5K RUN/WALK: The Bradford Community Club, located at 149 Miami Ave., is hosting a day of fun activities and entertainmentYou can choose to participate in a 5K run/walk, a 15 mile easy or 31 mile intermediate difficulty bicycle tour. The entry fee is $15.00 (cash only) plus two non-perishable or canned food items with event day only registration from 7-7:45 a.m. The 5K run/walk start time will be at 8 a.m. All bicycle tour participants must complete the course by 11 a.m. with start times at your discretion from 7-8:15 a.m. There will be water stations provided on all courses. Refreshments, a 50/50 raffle and great door prizes will be available.

• SOCK HOP: From 6-10 p.m. there will be a 50’s and 60’s record hop with home town Dick Clark as the DJ at the Bradford Community Club, located at 149 Miami Ave.. The admission fee is just $3. Join us for fun, free food and music from all of the great artists of the era. For more information call 937-570-6142.

• KARAOKE: Feel like singing? Come share your talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, where karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• PRIME RIB: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post No. 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a prime rib with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-7:30 p.m. or when gone.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Fun for All program entitled “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs” from 4-5 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Bring your elementary age kids and take a hike with a naturalist looking some of the coolest and strangest creatures – Bugs! Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Pre-registration not required but encouraged. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order for only $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

July 2

• GRILLED CHICKEN: Grilled chicken sandwiches with chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

July 3

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BRAIN & BALANCE: A Brain and Balance Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 4

• SLIDERS & HAPPY HOUR: Sliders and Happy Hour will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Happy Hour is from 4-7 p.m. and two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• PARADE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will hold its a annual Independence Day parade, beginning at 9 a.m. — rain or shine — at Hobart Arena. This year’s parade will pay tribute to women who served. Contact Linda Shuman at 339-4338 or lshuman@woh.rr.com if you wish to participate in the parade.

July 5

• BLOOD DRIVE: “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” with a patriotic blood donation during the July 4th holiday week at the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Also, registered donors 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre beings at 7 p.m. for 5 p.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and age. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month, and an additional session is planned for Aug. 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 6

• TRAVELING SMILES: Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic will be at Piqua Compassion Network, located at 531 W. Ash St., to serve both children and adults without dental insurance or who are under-insured. Call Piqua Compassion Network at (937) 778-8856 to make an appointment.

• FRIED CHICKEN DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried chicken with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30pm. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUNCHEON: A Premier Health luncheon with speaker will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 7

• TENDERLOIN SANDWICH: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30pm

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

July 7-8

• RUMMAGE SALE: The 6th annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface/St. Mary Parishes will hold their 6th annual rummage sale in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Household items, toys, holiday decorations, baked goods, and more. Proceeds benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica.

July 9

• OPTIMISTS MEETING: Troy Noon Optimists will hold a business meeting at noon at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

July 10

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BRAIN & BALANCE: A Brain and Balance Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 11

• ROCK STEADY READERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Rock Steady Readers. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 12

• PICNIC: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua, will hold its senior picnic and white elephant auction from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GEOLOGY PROGRAM: Crack open your own geode with Mike Manning, “The Rock Man,” a geologist and retired science teacher with more than 40 years of experience. This program 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library includes a huge variety of rocks, minerals, and fossil displays. No registration necessary. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 13

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Genesis Healthcare, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host a Lunch and Learn at Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 14

• FRIED FISH DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all you can eat fried fish and smelt with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

July 16

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

July 17

• BAKE/YARD SALE: A bake sale and yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BRAIN & BALANCE: A Brain and Balance Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 18

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ROCK STEADY READERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Rock Steady Readers. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 19

• TIE-DYE DAY: Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All other supplies provided by the library. No registration necessary. All ages welcome. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 20

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 West Cisco Road, Sidney. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host a Lunch and Learn at Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 21

• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer marinated pork chops with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated pork chops available upon request.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

