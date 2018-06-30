New business aims to eliminate debt

TROY — For Miami County residents struggling with debt, a new business has opened in downtown Troy that aims to help them regain financial freedom.

Your Financial Future, located on North Market Street, is a financial planning organization with the primary focus of helping people better understand their finances and teach them how to finance their own purchases and pay that interest to themselves rather than financial institutions.

The location currently employees owner Matt McCray and two employees. According to McCray, the business is “looking to bring on a few more employees as well.”

McCray, who has been a Miami County resident since 1995, worked out of his home for the last ten years before coming across financial planning concepts in late 2017 that compelled him to start the business.

“I first heard about this concept a couple of years ago,” McCray said. “I took a trip to St. Augustine, Flor. and have gone back three or four times to seminars that teach us how to help people. I put a plan together for my own family, and realized that the program worked so well, we needed to bring it to the people of Troy. We decided to open up a new business from there and hire some staff.”

Your Financial Future’s plan utilizes the “the Money Mastery System,” a series of financial principles that teaches how to reduce debt systematically without spending additional money. When a client adheres to the system, McCray insists that debts can be eliminated within nine years or less. Savings made through the system are then administered into vehicles for tax-favored retirement.

Types of debt given focus in the business’ services include mortgages, auto loans, home loans, credit cards, and student loans, a form of debt that McCray claims is more common now than ever.

“There’s a huge problem that faces Americans in debt,” McCray said. “We’re a financial planning organization, but we go about it much differently than any organization. We show people where to pull more money as they eliminate the debt they have, and how they can finance their own purchases instead of relying on banks.”

Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce congratulated McCray and his staff during an open house on Friday commemorating Your Financial Future’s official opening.

“We’re very fortunate to be in this location,” McCray exclaimed. “Our goal is to get out and be a support to the community in helping people learn how to manage their money better. We just want to help as many families as we can.”

McCray will be hosting a free seminar at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 to educate the public on principles to eliminate debt. McCray is also hosting the first meeting of a new business networking group at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday, July 11 from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.yourfinancialfuture.org.

