Community calendar

Today

• CONCERT: The Piqua Civic Band will present a traditional “Pops” style concert at 7 p.m. at Hance Pavilion. The band will perform light classical music and pop selections, feature soloists from within the band, and present some favorite marches. Selections will include “Pirates of Penzance Overture,” “National Emblem March,” “Fantasy for Flute,” Leroy Anderson’s “Fiddle Faddle,” “Amazing Grace,” music from “West Side Story,” and more. Admission to the concert is free . For more information, visit the band’s website at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

• TIE-DYE DAY: Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All other supplies provided by the library. No registration necessary. All ages welcome. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TEENS LIP SING: Teens will Lip Sing and have a Lip Synch Battle at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library, 138 E. Main St. Prizes and pizza will be offered.

•TEEN MOVIE MATINEE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will have a movie matinee at 1 p.m. Come to the library, bring a friend, and enjoy a matinee. Popcorn provided. Z-O-M-B-I-E-S is not rated and 120 minutes long. For Teens only (grades 6-12). No registration is required.

• EUCHRE: Test your skills and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St. for $5 at 7 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

Civic agendas

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet the 3rd Thursday at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• TRIVIA: Test your knowledge and play trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. The fun begins at 7 p.m.

• DISCOVERY NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program 9-11 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41 east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist and explore the world of nature at night. Dress for the weather, with sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. Walk will vary from one-half to 1 mile. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS: A home-cooked meal is waiting for you at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St. Enjoy chicken and Dumplings with sides and dessert. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 West Cisco Road, Sidney. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host a Lunch and Learn at Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• OVERNIGHTER: What could be more fun than spending a night exploring the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center! Our summer overnight adventure is open to kids entering Kindergarten to 5th grade in the fall. The evening of fun begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 20 and ends on Saturday, July 21 at 9 a.m. Brukner Nature Center has a great diversity of wildlife living in our woodlands, meadows and ponds! These mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians have unique adaptations that help them find, capture, and consume their foods. Come explore the night woods, meet our wildlife ambassadors and discover how these amazing creatures are perfectly suited for nocturnal survival! Fee is $25 for BNC Members or $30 for non-members (payment due at registration – cash or check only). Deadline for registration is Monday, July 16 5 p.m.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will hold a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October. Enjoy a selection of salads, desserts and drinks provided for a small donation. Hot chicken salad also will be available, along with some new dishes. Carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible; please use the alley basement entrance.

Saturday

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program on July 21 from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KARAOKE: Join Katherine for Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. The music begins at 7 p.m.

• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer marinated pork chops with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated pork chops available upon request.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

Sunday

• PUPPET SHOW: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Adventure Puppet Show” on July 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn about nature with Freddy the Frog, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Ollie Otter and others. Ask the puppets questions and let your imagination take a journey as you discover the natural world. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast cooked to order will be served from 8-11 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. Cost is $7; children 10 and under eat for $3. Open to the public.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. U.S. Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

Monday

• OPEN KITCHEN: The kitchen at the Tipp City American Legion, 377 N. 3rd St., will be open at 6 p.m. Items from the menu will be available at individual prices.

• RIVER FLOAT: For kids entering grades sixth through 12th, Brukner Nature Center will offer a one-day “Wild about Water” river float from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. The fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

Tuesday

• MATINEE MOVIE: Cool off while enjoying popcorn and watching Disney Pixar’s “Coco” at 1:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. The movie is rated PG and is 109 minutes long. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHAT & CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FREE SWIM: The Bradford Public Library’s Summer Reading Program members can enjoy its Free Swim at Stillwater Beach Campground from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Transportation is not provided. Rain date for this activity is Thursday, July 26.

Wednesday

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile: “Rockin’ the Pond” from 2-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney road in Piqua. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, enjoy an activity with a park district naturalist. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages welcome. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. Beginning at 6 p.m., two sliders for $2 will be offered.

• KIWANIS: Kiwanis of Troy will welcome a guest speaker from troy Community Radio. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12:00p.m.

• TEEN GAME NIGHT: Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble at 5:30 p.m. Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ROCK STEADY READERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Rock Steady Readers. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join us at Fazoli’s in Troy on Wednesday, July 25th from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. for this month’s second Dine to Donate opportunity. Fazoli’s will donate a percentage of all sales to help support the wildlife at BNC. We need at least 20 people to confirm they are attending. If you think you may attend, please go to the following link https://www.groupraise.com/events/62898.

• STILLWATER CLEAN-UP: Join us on Wednesday, July 25 to participate in our Stillwater Clean-up from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join BNC Staff and volunteers and help us do our part to keep the river free of trash. We’ll sweep the section of the Stillwater River that borders Brukner Nature Center – from Fenner Road to State Route 55. You must provide your own canoe, PFD, and work gloves, but trash bags and ice cream celebration provided. Adults only, please. Register today by e-mailing deb@bruknernaturecenter.com, deadline Monday, July 23.

July 26

• FREE MOVIE: Take a step back in time and enjoy the 1987 blockbuster film, “Dirty Dancing” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.,Troy. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for an informal dance lesson and the movie (rated PG-13, 1 hour and 40 minutes long) will begin at 6 p.m. For adults; no registration required. Call 339-0502, Ext. 117 for more information or visit www.tmcpl.org .

• BOARD MEETING: The July board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 5:15 p.m.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., will offer taco salad beginning at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m., $5.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 27

• OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, will present “Peter Rabbit” at dusk (about 9 p.m.) in the library parking lot. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Movie is rated PG and 135 minutes long. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Heartland of Piqua, 275 Kienle Drive.. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $10.

July 28

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Ancient Music” program on from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Enjoy soft, meditative Native American Flute music on a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• T-BONE STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• POLLINATOR WORKSHOP: Grab the family and come join us for a presentation on solitary bees, a fun bee hike, and an opportunity to make your own solitary bee house on Saturday, July 28th from 2 -4 p.m. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 21. $5 for BNC members/$10 for a BNC member family; $10 for a non-member/$20 for a non-member family. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only).

July 30

• BATH BOMBS: Join the staff at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.,Troy, at 1 p.m. to make DIY bath booms in your choice of fragrance and color. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required and available beginning July 16 at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space is limited.

July 31

BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• RIVER FLOAT: For kids entering grades sixth to 12th, Brukner Nature Center has a special one day “Wild about Water” River Float planned from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macro invertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property, located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

• END OF SUMMER OLYMPICS: From 1-4 p.m., the Bradford Public Library will host its End of Summer Olympics and big prize drawing in the Y-Yard Park. This event is co-sponsored by the Bradford Community Club. Come play wacky games, get wet and win a medal. The afternoon ends with a Big Prize Drawing to reward readers for all their hard work this summer. Students need to have at least one reading log turned in to participate in the Olympics and drawing.

